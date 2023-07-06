Just seven months after hiring him, Minneapolis has "separated" employment ties with Tyler Timberlake, an officer who was accused of assaulting an unarmed Black man three years ago when he worked for a police department in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Timberlake's last day of employment was Wednesday, according to Minneapolis spokesman Casper Hill, who would not say whether Timberlake was fired or quit the department. "The reasons employees separate from the City are not public under the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act," he said.

Community activists called for Timberlake's firing earlier this year, after revelations that he'd used a stun gun on an unarmed Black man with no apparent provocation in the days after George Floyd's murder. Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said in a 2020 news conference that the use of force, which was captured on video that made national headlines, was "horrible" and "erodes the public's trust of police officers."

Timberlake was charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault and battery, and a Virginia jury ultimately found him not guilty. Last year, Fairfax County settled a lawsuit over for $150,000 over the incident.

Timberlake's employment in Minneapolis, first reported by the Minnesota Reformer, prompted questions from police watchdogs on why Chief Brian O'Hara — who was appointed last year on the promise to remake the embattled Minneapolis Police Department — would sign off on the hire.

"How could this happen? What was the process? How could he slip through the process?" wrote Rev. Ian Bethel, who is co-chair of the Police Community Relations Council, in a letter to O'Hara in April. "Tyler Timberlake should not have been considered as a recruit given evidence available for all to see on the internet. He should not have a role in law enforcement at MPD or as a civilian at MPD. Terminate MPD's relationship with him immediately, period."

Police body-worn camera footage from June 5, 2020 shows Timberlake and other officers and paramedics responding around 1:30 p.m. to report of a man in Mount Vernon who said he needed oxygen. The officers find Lamonta Gladney, a Black man, pacing in circles, responding confusedly to their questions.

"Sir, are you doing OK?" asks an officer, who urges Gladney to move out of the middle of the road.

The officer and a paramedics attempt to coax Gladney into an ambulance that has arrived on the scene. Timberlake then approaches, orders him to get down and shoots him with a stun gun. Gladney drops and writhes on the pavement, and Timberlake climbs on top of him. "Roll over," the officer commands, as he wrestles the man on the street.

"Help! Help! No! No!" shouts Gladney, as Timberlake repeatedly discharges the stun gun, sending more jolts of electricity into him.

O'Hara did not immediately respond to a request for an interview Thursday. In a news release in April, following the Reformer's story, he said he was" extremely concerned" with the hire and vowed to conduct an internal investigation.

Timberlake would not be policing on the streets pending the investigation, O'Hara said. "We will get to the bottom of this and take whatever measures are necessary ensure we are always hiring officer who meet our standards and that we are ultimately placing only the most competent police in the service and protection of the City of Minneapolis."

O'Hara was appointed to the Chief position last November, succeeding Medaria Arradondo and interim Chief Amelia Huffman. He inherited a department that had been thrust into the international spotlight after Officer Derek Chauvin killed Floyd, setting off riots and protests that culminated in the burning of the Third Precinct police headquarters. At the same time, hundreds of officers had left the department. O'Hara entered the job on the promise of rebuilding the ranks and regaining trust of the public.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with the Star Tribune for more updates.