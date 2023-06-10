Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minneapolis police were investigating a shooting Saturday that killed a man in his 20s in the Whittier neighborhood, the second homicide reported Saturday in the city.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2700 block of Blaisdell Avenue in south Minneapolis at about 2 p.m. Witnesses said a person fired at a group of people standing outside before fleeing.

The victim, who wasn't identified Saturday, was taken to HCMC in downtown Minneapolis where he died from gunshot wounds.

Another man in his 20s died after a shooting in north Minneapolis earlier Saturday. The city has had more than 20 homicides so far this year, according to the city's database.

No one had been arrested in the south Minneapolis homicide as of Saturday evening. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.