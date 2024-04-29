A single-vehicle crash of a vehicle exiting Interstate 94 in Minneapolis killed one woman occupant and injured four others, police said Monday.

The rollover wreck occurred at about 8:25 a.m. Sunday at the Dowling exit from eastbound I-94, police said.

Along with the woman who died, two other women were taken from the scene with life-threatening injuries while two additional women were less seriously hurt, according to police. Two of the women "may have been ejected from the vehicle," a police statement read.

The woman who died was in her mid-20s, police said. Her identity has yet to be released.

A police report has categorized the crash as a case of criminal vehicular homicide, but the filing did not say who was driving. Police Sgt. Garrett Parten said no arrests have been made in connection with the crash.



