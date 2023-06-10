Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minneapolis police were looking for answers after a man died of gunshot wounds Saturday morning.

In a news release, police spokesperson Garrett Parten said that officers responded to the 3600 block of Penn Avenue N. after a shotspotter device reported multiple rounds fired in the area. Officers found evidence of gunshots and an injury.

Later, a man in his early 20s was brought to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale in a passenger vehicle with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. Despite efforts to save him, the man died early Saturday morning.

Parten said early information suggests the man was wounded when as he was standing outside. The man's name and cause of death will released after an autopsy by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting can send an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be sent to www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. The GO number is 23-150272.