Minneapolis could have a new face overseeing the controversial clearing, or toleration, of homeless encampments.

Enrique Velázquez, who has worked for the city for seven years, was nominated by Mayor Jacob Frey Monday as director of regulatory services. That's the arm of city government that encompasses the city's homeless response, which itself involves numerous city departments.

If he's confirmed by the City Council, don't expect Velázquez to make any sudden changes to the city's approach, which he emphasized in an interview is a "collaborative process."

Some camps could be allowed to remain — temporarily — while outreach workers attempt to connect those staying there with services they need, while others might be cleared more rapidly if health and safety concerns arise, he said.

"It's a continual evolution that we are working through," he said. "There's no one-size-fits-all."

Velázquez said the key values that will drive the city's response to housing and those without shelter are a conviction that "housing is a basic human right for all humans, that we have access to housing stock that is affordable and safe and equitable to all across the city, that all renters are aware of what their rights are and all landlords are aware of them, too."

The position oversees more than the response to homelessness.

As head of the Regulatory Services Department, Velázquez would direct more than 190 employees across four divisions, including inspection services, traffic control and animal control.

"It's a small but powerful department that does great work for the city ... right at that precipice on where residents are," said Velázquez, who said he sought the position because much of the work is on the frontlines of issues that directly affect "residents, visitors and business owners."

Velázquez, 48, has served as director of inspection services, within the Regulatory Services Department, for just over a year. He was first hired by the city seven years ago as a manager in the Community Planning and Economic Development Department. Before that, he worked in the private sector, including stints at Entrust Corp., Electronics for Imaging, and Hewlett-Packard.

"Enrique is the clear choice to serve as the next leader for Regulatory Services," Frey said in a prepared statement. "Enrique's dedication to public service is shown through the collaborative work he has implemented, such as tackling the rental property inspections backlog and supporting local businesses during the height of the pandemic."

Velázquez would replace Saray Garnett-Hochuli, who assumed the role in May 2022 and was promoted to deputy city operations officer for internal services in June.

Frey's appointment is for a term of four years and will face a City Council confirmation process that has yet to be scheduled. The position pays an annual salary of between $151,393 and $179,467, according to city wage schedules.