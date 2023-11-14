A $15 million plan to replenish the ranks of Minneapolis police officers by offering bonuses is now in doubt.

Tuesday, meeting as a budget council, the Minneapolis City Council voted 7-5 to not even discuss the plan — and rebuked Mayor Jacob Frey for how he's gone about introducing it.

At issue was a tentative agreement between Frey's administration and the police union, touted as a crucial step as the city seeks to stop an exodus of veterans and lure new officers. The deal could still be reconsidered at a later date, but the council's action Tuesday makes its future uncertain.

Several council members who cast key votes Tuesday said they supported the police, but questioned whether the incentives would work. Some said they felt backed into a corner by Frey's administration.

Nonetheless, after the meeting, Police Chief Brian O'Hara and the police union president said they were frustrated and disappointed.

The agreement, announced by Frey and O'Hara last week, would draw from a $19 million pool of state funds to pay $18,000 to eligible police officers over the next two and a half years, as well as $15,000 in incentive bonuses for new hires.

Council Member Emily Koski, who chairs the Budget Committee and is generally allied with Frey, scolded Frey for bringing the matter to the council so late in the 2023 budget process.

"They've had six months to speak to us, and here we are at the last minute," Koski said, adding, "I will not be pushed to make rushed decisions funded by taxpayer dollars."

Koski also quoted from a U.S. Department of Justice statement, noting that police departments are struggling to their numbers up nationwide despite many offering robust incentives.

"We're not going to fix this problem by throwing money at [police officers]," she said.

But Sgt. Sherral Schmidt, president of the Police Officers Federation, said she knows of veteran officers who could be persuaded to remain on the force with extra money, and potential recruits who could be persuaded to work for the Minneapolis Police Department with financial incentives.

"If I was a young cop and I had the choice between Minneapolis and Blaine, which pays more, I know what I'd do," Schmidt said.

O'Hara also said he believed the incentive package would directly result in more officers on the force. He said the message the council sent Tuesday was "incredibly disappointing," even if some of the concern was about the timing and process.

"We don't want to hear people say they support the police. We want action," he said after the meeting, during which he, Public Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette and other top Frey officials came prepared to speak for the plan, but were never given the chance.

Procedurally, the vote Tuesday was whether to add the incentive plan to committee's agenda, after which they would have debated its merits and potentially heard from city staff.

Here's how they voted:

In favor: Council President Andrea Jenkins, Vice President Linea Palmisano and Council Members LaTrisha Vetaw, Lisa Goodman and Michael Rainville.

Against: Council Members Koski, Jamal Osman, Elliott Payne, Robin Wonsley, Jason Chavez, AIsha Chughtai and Jeremiah Ellison.

Council Member Andrew Johnson was absent.