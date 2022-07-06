Minneapolis Park and Recreation wants more money for trees.

Its 8-year property tax levy expired last year after raising more than $11 million to replace some 40,000 trees lost to emerald ash borer and storms at a one-to-one ratio. Looking for additional funding to not only maintain its urban forest but grow it in parts of the city currently lacking for canopy, some Park Board commissioners are eager to greenlight a 25-year carbon offset project that could shift forestry costs from ordinary taxpayers to corporations.

"We could go back to the taxpayers and ask them to pay ... but we will continue to search for ways to fund [trees] because this is an obligation," said Park Board President Meg Forney to fellow commissioners at their last meeting. "It's the only funding we've got right now, gang. It really is. And we need our trees desperately."

If the Park Board votes Wednesday night to sell carbon credits to businesses looking to make up for their greenhouse gas emissions, it would be the largest project under City Forest Credits, a nonprofit registry that issues urban tree carbon credits. But because it has never been done with an urban forest in Minnesota before, and the carbon offset market is relatively young, some commissioners have raised questions about risk to the Park Board and potential greenwashing by polluters.

"How do we know that these carbon credits are going to be useful, or are we just creating a way for companies to pollute more by buying more trees?" asked Commissioner Billy Menz.

"There's high level of skepticism around carbon offsets and what is a quality carbon credit," said Commissioner Becky Alper. "I want to plant trees in Minneapolis and I love the idea of having more funding, or funding that's not property taxes, but are we losing our integrity by doing this?"

A strategic arrangement

The nearly 24,000 Park Board trees that make up the proposed project have already been planted the past three years. To get credits for the carbon they sequester — one credit equals one metric ton of carbon dioxide emissions — the Park Board would legally commit to keeping those trees alive for 25 years, said Jeremy Barrick, Parks Assistant Superintendent of Environmental Stewardship.

Growing trees has been a basic function of the Park Board since it was created more than a century ago, but not a legal obligation, Barrick said. By entering a binding contract to maintain, audit and guarantee the survival of specific trees over a set period of time, the board can make a case for meeting the "additionality" requirement of carbon credits — which defines greenhouse gas reductions as authentic if they wouldn't have occurred anyway without the sale of the credits.

Forrest Fleischman, University of Minnesota associate professor of environmental policy, believes the Park Board would have a hard time arguing that when it has a solid, 140-year reputation for maintaining trees regardless of whether it's legally bound to or not. "I don't see that as 'additional,' although in a legal sense, it might seem to be," he said.

At the same time, urban forests provide the greatest direct benefits to people in the form of mitigating heat islands, intercepting stormwater runoff, absorbing air pollution and regulating energy use.

"From that perspective, it's great to find a funding source that will fund more urban trees because urban trees are just really beneficial," Fleischman said.

As part of the Minneapolis carbon offset project, City Forest Credits would calculate the co-benefits of the trees and certify the credits.

The conservancy nonprofit Green Minneapolis would be contracted to operate the project and sell those credits at $35 apiece to corporations.

Green Minneapolis Board Chair David Wilson said that while carbon credits can be purchased for much cheaper, businesses would be asked to pay a premium price for Park Board carbon credits because in addition to the many co-benefits of city trees, they are more costly to maintain due to stressors including road salt, tight growing conditions and development pressure.

Wilson promised Green Minneapolis will only sell carbon credits to businesses who have publicly committed to also reducing emissions in their business practices, and announce those sales when they happen.

The Minneapolis investment firm Winslow Capital Management sponsored a carbon offset feasibility study by Green Minneapolis last year.

Chief client officer Megan Anderson said Winslow has purchased credits from the Fairburn Wind Project in South Dakota as well as the Native American Hardwoods Project in northern Minnesota to reach net-zero status in 2018, but the company would like to work with a local forestry program to have the most meaningful impact.

"As a firm, our future targets include maintaining net-zero status and seeking to achieve a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030, in alignment with the Paris Agreement," Anderson said.

While the Park Board considers launching a carbon offset project, Fleischman warned that the public will find some corporations' practices more concerning than others.

For example, airlines are buying a lot of carbon offset credits in lieu of alternative technologies that can reduce the footprint of flying, but the better approach to reducing emissions on a societal level might be replacing some domestic flights with high speed rail. And selling offset credits to businesses with frayed reputations, such as pipeline builders, could create political ramifications for the Park Board.

Growing shade

After accounting for estimated tree mortality, the Park Board would expect to produce more than 50,000 carbon credits from its 2019-2021 planting seasons, totaling $1.8 million in proceeds over 25 years. It could then use that money to buy trees at an expanded rate of two for every one that dies from natural attrition.

The Park Board's equity matrix calls for growing the canopy in areas of the city where it's younger and thinner, said Barrick.

"Compared to other cities we've done a really good job of tree equity, and most of the areas that are gravely lacking are industrial areas, not residential areas," he said. "But there are the Green Zones and there are the areas of racially concentrated poverty, and we would be ... prioritizing those areas."

Park Commissioner Steffanie Musich urged fellow commissioners to approve the carbon offset credit program, calling it the most viable funding option for the Park Board to start growing more trees as soon as possible.

"Many of the most high priority areas for expanding the tree canopy are in areas that have been traditionally under-invested in by the city," she said. "I would love to see us really put this money to work to help the people that need the most help right now when it comes to tree canopy."

The Park Board is scheduled vote on the carbon offset credit program at its Wednesday meeting, but Alper and Menz have proposed delaying it for additional study.