Another Storm This Week

After a quieter Monday and Tuesday, another storm system will move into town Wednesday through Friday with rain and snow potential across the region. The heaviest snowfall looks to stay across the northern half of Minnesota. Stay tuned...

Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation outlook through the weekend suggests some decent amounts across the eastern part of Minnesota and into Wisconsin. Some locations across the southeastern part of the state could see tallies nearing 1" or more, including near the Twin Cities.

Weekend Snow Event

There were 2 swaths of heavy snowfall across the region over the weekend into Monday. The heaviest set up across central Wisconsin, where some of the heaviest tallies exceeded 10" to 20". There was another swath across parts of Central Minnesota that produced some 4" to 6" and isolated higher tallies north and west of the Twin Cities.

Snowfall So Far This Season

Snowfall amounts are quite impressive across the region with several locations running well above average. Duluth is closing in on the snowiest season on record and could likely break that record later this week, while the Twin Cities is at the 3rd snowiest season on record, nearly 40" above average. Note that Bismarck has seen nearly 100" of snow as well and is less than 2" away from the snowiest season on record there.

Snowiest Season on Record at NWS Twin Cities

Interestingly, the NWS Twin Cities, located in Chanhassen has surpassed the 100" mark this season, which is officially the snowiest season on record there. Note that records only date back to 1995, when they moved into that particular office location. Regardless, more than 100" this season is a lot of snow!

2nd Snowiest Season on Record in Duluth

Brainerd, MN and Bayfield, WI has also seen their snowiest seasons on record, while Duluth, MN is less than 0.5" away from the snowiest season on record! There's more snow in the forecast for northern Minnesota and that record could be broken by Thursday.

3rd Snowiest Season on Record in Minneapolis

With this weekend's storm now in the books, the MSP Airport has seen more than 90" so far this season, which is the 3rd snowiest winter season on record. We need less than 5.0" into the 2nd spot and less than 9" to get into the top spot. If you're wondering, the latest measurable snow (0.1") on record at MSP was on May 24th set in 1925. The snow season isn't quite over just yet... Stay tuned.

Flood Outlook

According to the National Weather Service, a number of river gauges around the region will be entering flood stage here over the next few days. Some spots will be at Moderate and even Major flood stage, which could cause issues in a few flood prone communities.

Major Flooding Expected in Stillwater

Here's the river forecast for the St. Croix River at Stillwater. Moderate flooding was occuring on Monday with Major flooding likely as we head through the rest of the week. Note that this could be the most significant crest since March 31st of 2019 and could potentially be the 6th highest crest on record there! If the crest gets to 90ft, HWY 95 between Afton and Bayport begins to flood. Lakefront Park bathhouse in Hudson affected.

Major Flooding Expected Along The Mississippi River at St. Paul

The Mississippi River at St. Paul is will be in flood stage over the next several days with Major Flood Stage expected by late week. It'll depend on how much additional precipitation we get this week, but river levels could certainly go higher into next weekend. Stay tuned...

Extended Temperature Outlook

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows cooler temps in place through the week ahead. It looks even cooler this weekend with highs only in the 40s. The last full week of April could see temps warming back into the 60s and possibly close to 70F once again.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Tuesday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Tuesday, April 18th will be mostly sunny with milder temps and less wind. Although it'll be a little cooler than average, it'll feel much better than it did this weekend.

Weather Outlook on Tuesday

Temps across the region on Tuesday will till be running a little below average for this time of the year. Highs will warm into the 40s and 50s, which will be around -5F below average for this time of the year.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The hourly temps through the day Tuesday shows temps starting around 30F in the morning and warming into the lower 50s by the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny through the day with east to northeasterly winds around 10mph.

Earth just had its second-warmest March on record

"Polar sea ice coverage for March 2023 ranked second smallest recorded. The planet continued its exceptionally warm start to the year with its second-warmest March on record. Global sea ice coverage also felt the heat, with sea ice running at its second-smallest extent since records began in 1979, according to scientists from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information. Below are more highlights from NOAA's latest monthly global climate report: Climate by the numbers March 2023 The average global land and ocean-surface temperature for March was 2.23 degrees F (1.24 degrees C) above the 20th-century average of 54.9 degrees (12.7 degrees C), ranking as the second-warmest March in the 174-year global climate record, behind March 2016. March 2023 also was the 47th-consecutive March and the 529th-consecutive month with temperatures above the 20th-century average. Looking at the continents, Asia had its second-warmest March on record, and South America and Africa each had their fourth-warmest. Europe saw its 10th-warmest March on record, while North America had a warmer-than-average March, but it did not rank among the top-20 warmest on record."

Status of Spring

"April 10, 2023 - Spring leaf out continues to spread north. After arriving several days to weeks earlier than average (the period of 1991-2020) in much of the Southeast, lower Midwest, and mid-Atlantic, spring has slowed in the eastern U.S. Spring is 11 days late in Denver, CO, 2 days late in Chicago, IL, and 2 days early in Albany, NY. The West is mostly late. Yakima, WA is 12 days late, Boise, ID is 20 days late. Spring bloom has also arrived in southern states, days to weeks early in the Southeast, and days to over a week late in the Southwest. St. Louis, MO is 4 days early, Redding, CA is 17 days late. How typical is this year's spring? Darker colors represent springs that are unusually early or late in the long-term record. Gray indicates an average spring. Parts of the Southeast, lower Midwest, mid-Atlantic, and New York City area are seeing either the earliest spring leaf on record or a spring that only occurs once every 40 years (dark green). Parts of Arizona are seeing a spring that only occurs this late once every 40 years (purple). Spring bloom is latest on record across parts of the Southwest including California and Arizona, and earliest on record in parts of the upper Southeast including Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina."

Weather Outlook

After a quieter Monday and Tuesday, weather conditions turn more unsettled through the 2nd half of the week with more rain and snow possible. Winds will be breezy as this storm wraps up over the Midwest. Weather conditions this weekend look chilly, but it'll be a little quieter.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Temps will be quite chilly over the next several days with readings running nearly -5F to -15F below average. The coolest days will be later this week and weekend with readings only warming into the mid 40s.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

Weather conditions will be more unsettled as we head through the 2nd half of the week. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible AM Wednesday with more rain and possibly snow Thursday into Friday. Other than a few leftover snow showers early AM Saturday, weather conditions will improve over the weekend, but it will be chilly.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows cooler than average temperatures across much of the Eastern US. Meanwhile, temps in the Southwest will be running above average by late month.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows quieter weather in place across much of the Great Lakes Region. We'll see slightly more active weather across the Plains and Gulf Coast.

Milder Sunshine Today. More Rain & Snow This Week

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

According to the Twin Cities National Weather Service, this is officially the snowiest season on record at their office located in Chanhassen, MN. Despite records only dating back to 1995 (when the weather service moved to the burbs), they've tallied more than 100 inches this season - WOW!

The official Twin Cities data comes from the MSP Airport, where certified weather observers take measurements every 6 hours. The storm total over the weekend was only 0.6 inches... What?! Thanks to the "Urban Heat Island Effect" temperatures hovered around 32 to 35 degrees during much of the event. Light rain and snow was reported for approximately 20 hours with very little accumulation. Several locations west of Hwy 494 reported 4 to 6 inch tallies, while a heavier swath of 10 to 20+ inches was reported across central Wisconsin through Monday. Good grief!

It'll be milder today with less wind, but another storm system rolls into town tomorrow with a few rumbles of thunder possible in the morning. Rain and snow lingers through Friday - Ugh...

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Less wind. Warmer sunshine. Winds: ESE 10-15. High: 53.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of t-showers overnight. Winds: E 15-25. Low: 38.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy again. T-Showers early. Winds: ESE 15-30. High 51.

THURSDAY: Rain likely. Mixing with snow at night. Winds: NNW 15-25. Wake-up: 40. High 48.

FRIDAY: Chilly wind. Light rain/snow mix. Winds: NNW 15-25. Wake-up: 32. High 47.

SATURDAY: Brisk. Gradual clearing. Winds: NNW 10-20. Wake-up: 32. High: 44.

SUNDAY: Cold start. Increasing clouds late. Winds: WSW 10-20. Wake-up: 31. High: 48.

MONDAY: Brief shower. Not as chilly. Winds: ESE 5-10. Wake-up: 34. High: 57.

This Day in Weather History

April 18th

2004: A strong cold front whips up winds of up to 55 miles an hour over southern Minnesota. The wind causes black clouds of soil to lift into the air, creating soil erosion and reduced visibility. Some old-timers remarked that it reminded them of the dust storms from the 1930's Dust Bowl era.

2002: Baseball-sized hail falls in Eagan, creating small craters in the soft ground and broken windows in apartments.

1977: A tornado touches down at the mouth of the Minnesota River.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

April 18th

Average High: 58F (Record: 89F set in 1985)

Average Low: 39F (Record: 21F set in 1953)

Record Rainfall: 1.04" set in 2004

Record Snowfall: 6.4" set in 2013

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

April 18th

Sunrise: 6:22am

Sunset: 8:01pm

Hours of Daylight: ~13 hours & 38 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +2 Minutes & 58 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 4 hour & 52 minutes

Moon Phase for April 18th at Midnight

0.9 Days Before New Moon

National High Temps on Tuesday

Temperatures on Tuesday will be very warm along the Front Range ahead of another storm system that will bring showers and storms to the Northwest. Lingering cooler air will be found across the Great Lakes.

National Weather Outlook Tuesday

The weather outlook on Tuesday will be more active in the Central US with areas of showers and storms possible. Meanwhile, rain and snow will be found in the Northwest.

National Weather Outlook

A bigger storm system will wrap up in the Great Lakes and Northeast on Tuesday with another storms system will move into the Northwest with areas of rain and snow. This next system will move into the Midwest with scattered showers and thunderstorms and areas of snow farther north.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier amounts of precipitation across the Central US and especially across the Midwest and Great Lakes Region. We'll also see some heavier precipitation across the Pacific Northwest.

Snowfall Potential

According to the ECMWF (European model), snowfall accumulations will be possible along the international border. We'll also see areas of snow in the High Elevations across the Western US.

Climate Stories

"Squirrels live longer in leafier parts of London, air pollution study shows"

"Deteriorating air quality is a major threat to health, and scientists have discovered that humans are not the only ones in danger. Grey squirrels suffer worsening lung damage the closer they live to the centre of a city, according to a study in London. It found the lungs of the rodent residents of Richmond fare far better than those of central Westminster. The research – published last week in the journal Environmental Pollution – highlights the extent of air contamination in cities and suggests that many other species, including wild animals and birds as well as pet cats and dogs, could be affected by particles in the air from traffic and other sources. "In recent years, there have been sharp drops in populations of species that had previously adapted quite well to city life," said researcher Patricia Brekke of the Zoological Society London. "These have included butterflies, bees, sparrows, starlings and hedgehogs. All have suffered massive recent losses of numbers."

"Why It's Time for a Worldwide Lights-Out Program"

"Gazing upward into the night sky, the Greeks recognized a human figure in the stars. They dubbed him Orion, and the hunter's story has persisted for thousands of years. The Egyptians regarded the same group of stars as the place where the soul of a god—Osiris—found eternal rest. The Arabs interpreted the starry figure as a giant. In India, the constellation was seen as a king who'd been shot by an arrow. To America's Ojibwe people, the celestial figure is Biboonkeonini the Wintermaker, who, they know by tracking movements of the stars, becomes most prominent during the coldest season of the year. "The night sky belongs to everybody—this is humanity's common heritage," says Stephen Loring, an archaeologist with the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History. "Everybody all around the world has some kind of story about the night sky."

"Whether to Turn on the A/C or Roll Down the Windows, According to Science"

"Rolling down the windows seems like the most eco-friendly and economical way to cool off when you're driving. You don't have to turn on the air conditioning, because you get a nice breeze from nature itself. Right? Well, not exactly. The air that rushes into your open windows is doing so because your car is moving so quickly. And you're using fuel to keep your car moving. So it makes another issue: Opening the windows makes your car less aerodynamic, and thus less fuel efficient. The best option depends on your speed There have been experiments over the years trying to sort out which cooling option saves the most gas, with varying results. A 2004 study from General Motors and SAE found that turning the A/C on uses more gas than rolling the windows down, with a more significant difference for the SUV they tested than for the sedan."

"Did Climate Change Play A Role In Fort Lauderdale Flooding?"

"W​hile it's difficult to link any one specific event to climate change, scientists say extreme rainfall like parts of South Florida experienced Wednesday night are happening more often as the world gets warmer. "Extreme rainfall is on the rise, especially across the southeast United States," weather.com meteorologist and atmospheric scientist Kait Parker said Thursday. "A warmer atmosphere can hold more water, which means heavy rainfall can become even heavier and lead to more flood events." A​reas in and around Fort Lauderdale, Florida, got between 20 and 25 inches of rain in about a six-hour period through midnight Wednesday. The National Weather Service called it "unprecedented." H​ere's a look at some of the factors in play when it comes to rainfall, flooding and climate change. For every degree Celsius the temperature rises, the atmosphere can hold 7% more water. Eventually, though, it comes back to Earth. "That increased water vapor is contributing to the increased frequency of extreme rainfall events," Parker said. T​here is also evidence that it's fueling hurricanes that stay stronger for longer periods over land because they're packed with more moisture absorbed from warmer ocean water."

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX