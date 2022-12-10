Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Former Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat pleaded guilty Wednesday to drunken driving and was sentenced to two years of probation along with a suspended jail sentence as part of the plea agreement, court records show.

The 61-year-old Democrat was jailed the night of Oct. 5 in Dayton and charged with driving under the influence in connection with a traffic stop. Opat was first elected to the Hennepin County Board in 1992; he did not seek reelection in 2020.

According to the charges, Opat "failed to make a full and complete stop" at a stop sign at N. 113th Avenue and Fernbrook Lane, leading an officer to pull him over.

The criminal complaint said the officer who stopped Opat gave him a preliminary breath test, which measured his blood alcohol content at 0.093%, above the legal limit of .08% for driving in Minnesota.

As part of the agreement, Opat pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor, fourth-degree DWI. His 30-day jail sentence is stayed unless he violates the other conditions of his sentence.

Other terms of the sentence include:

$378 in fines.

Two days of work for Minnesota's "Sentencing to Service" program, a sentencing alternative that puts "carefully selected, nonviolent offenders to work on community improvement projects" according to the program website.

A one-day DWI program and a chemical dependency evaluation.

Attend a victim impact panel from Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Maintain a valid license and insurance.

Must not commit a similar offense.

Cannot drive without insurance.

Opat's attorney, Paul Applebaum, has not responded to requests for comment.

Staff writer Kyeland Jackson contributed to this report.