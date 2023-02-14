Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand notes how much different the second game with Mike Conley Jr. was for the Wolves, as he helped unlock Rudy Gobert's offense and ran the point efficiently in a 124-121 win over Dallas. Plus a 2-1 shootout loss for the Wild was a continuation of a goal drought.

9:00: Chris Preston from local ad agency Preston Spire joins Rand for a look at the best and worst Super Bowl ads from Sunday — and what it really means when we say that.

29:00: In praise of two great 2020 draft picks.

