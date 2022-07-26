MILWAUKEE – Miguel Sano was listed ninth in the Twins' starting lineup for only the second time in his career on Tuesday, a stark illustration of the prove-it expectations for his return to the team.

But whether he can reclaim a full-time role, whether he can turn around his .091 batting average, whether the Twins are ready to move on — all of that was put aside when the slugging first baseman walked into the clubhouse for the first time since April.

"He's one of the funniest guys in this clubhouse, if not the funniest. He brings a lot of good energy, good vibes, a lot of laughter," Carlos Correa said. "He brings a lot of fun to this clubhouse, and he also brings a bat that can carry a lineup. So I'm really looking forward to him continuing what he was doing in the minor leagues, which was like an 1.100 OPS. If he can do that here, we're going to be in a great spot."

"If" is a big word in that context, of course, but Sano's five home runs in 12 rehab games, following surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee, gives the team hope that Sano will follow his career pattern of getting hot in July and August. The 29-year-old Dominican was activated Tuesday, with outfielder Gilberto Celestino optioned back to Class AAA St. Paul.

"I don't have any issue right now. I feel normal, feel really good," Sano said. "It's a big time to come back and do my job."

That job has changed in his absence, with the presence of Alex Kirilloff and Jose Miranda on the roster, and All-Star Luis Arraez occupying his position at first base most days.

"The expectations for him are very simple: Work hard and be ready to go when his opportunities are in front of him," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said, who said Sano "was great" when that was explained to him. "He said, 'I'm ready. Whatever you need me for, I'm ready for.' And I believe him."

To the rescue

Twins director of team travel Mike Herman didn't look up until he heard the bus driver exclaim "Oh!" What he saw next was terrifying.

"We don't know who ran the red light, but [someone] did," Herman said. "I looked up and saw a Suburban rolling down the street."

The Twins' buses, nearing Metro Airport where the team was about to leave Detroit on Sunday after sweeping the Tigers, pulled over on the frontage road. Baldelli, Herman, bench coach Jayce Tingler and equipment manager Frank Hanzlik, who were sitting in the front, jumped out and rushed to where the vehicle had come to a stop.

The driver "was trying to climb out of the sunroof, feet-first. Our guys turned him around, and Rocco, Tingler, Frank, helped to pull him out," Herman said. "He had a suit on. We thought his legs might be broken, but he was fine. We laid him down for a second, and when he calmed down, he got up."

One woman, a passenger in the other car involved, was attended to by the Twins' athletic trainers and though she had no evident injuries, "she was pretty shaken up," Herman said, and eventually was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

"It was a very scary scene [but] it seemed like everyone involved left the scene OK," Baldelli said. "I'm glad we were there to help out, because we had trainers that have medical experience, and we were able to lend a hand and play a small part in helping some people out in a real unfortunate situation."

Lee signs contract

Brooks Lee, the Twins' first-round pick in last week's amateur draft, signed his contract on Tuesday and will report to Fort Myers this week to begin his professional career. Lee, a shortstop from Cal Poly who was the eighth overall pick, accepted a bonus of $5.675 million, according to a source with knowledge of the transaction, or about $233,000 more than MLB's assigned value for the eighth pick.

In addition, 16 of the other 19 Twins picks also have signed, the team said, including second-rounders Conner Prielipp, a lefthander from the University of Alabama, and shortstop Tanner School of Virginia Tech. The only unsigned picks are Omari Daniel, a high school shortstop taken in the 14th round, Garrett McMillan, an Alabama righthander taken in the 19th round, and Kirby Dickerson, a high school outfielder taken in the 20th round.

Etc.

• The pinkie toe on Max Kepler's right foot is broken — technically "a mildly displaced fracture," Baldelli said — but he remains on the roster because the Twins believe he might be able to play by this weekend. "He's going to be sore and he's bruised and it's swollen and he's probably going to be hobbling around a little bit," the manager said of the injury, suffered Sunday when he was hit by a Rony Garcia pitch. But the Twins are optimistic those symptoms could disappear quickly.