Brooks Lee, the Twins' first-round pick in last week's amateur draft, signed his contract on Tuesday and will report to Fort Myers this week to begin his professional career.

Lee, a shortstop from Cal Poly who was the eighth overall pick, accepted a bonus of $5.675 million, according to a source with knowledge of the transaction, or about $233,000 more than MLB's assigned value for the eighth pick.

In addition, 16 of the other 19 Twins' picks also have signed, the team said, including second-rounders Conner Prielipp, a lefthander from the University of Alabama, and shortstop Tanner School of Virginia Tech.

The only unsigned picks are Omari Daniel, a high school shortstop taken in the 14th round, Garrett McMillan, an Alabama righthander taken in the 19th round, and Kirby Dickerson, a high school outfielder taken in the 20th round.