If you thought Minnesota was due for some Michelin stars, you are not alone.

Gavin Kaysen is taking matters into his own hands.

A hypothetical contender for recognition from the French dining guide for his work at Spoon and Stable, Demi and Mara — should Michelin ever turn its attention to our state — Kaysen has invited three decorated chefs from other cities to Demi for a new visiting chef series, called the North Star Series. (North star, get it?)

"It is no surprise why I have chosen these teams and restaurants to come and cook with us," Kaysen said in an announcement. "For years, they have focused on perfecting their craft of cooking and hospitality; something we believe in so much at Demi. It is also a perfect opportunity to showcase what it means to have earned a Michelin star. Our guests will have a chance to taste, and see up close, the distinct qualities of a 1-, 2- and 3-Michelin star dining experience. I am a firm believer that we are only as good as the people we surround ourselves with, and these fine professionals are some of the best there has ever been. I'm looking forward to sharing that with our guests."

The series launches May 3 with chef Ian Palazzola and master sommelier Bobby Stuckey from one-star Boulder, Colo., restaurant Frasca Food and Wine.

On Aug. 2, Swedish chef Emma Bengtsson visits from New York City's two-star Nordic dream Aquavit — a restaurant that's still missed locally for its stint in downtown Minneapolis, when Marcus Samuelsson was at the helm.

And on Oct. 4, chef/director William Bradley flies in from Addison in San Diego. It's the only three-star Michelin restaurant in Southern California.

The experience promises to be intimate, with all 20 of Demi's seats in a U-shape around the open kitchen.

Tickets are $695 per person for each nine-course dinner, an all-inclusive price tag that covers drink pairings, service fees, tax and a gift bag. Tickets for the North Star Series go on sale on the first day of the month before the event, at exploretock.com/demi.

For perspective, a dinner at Frasca with wine pairings will run almost $400 before tax and tip, and Bengtsson's chef's tasting menu at Aquavit, with wine, goes for $500.

If Minnesota wants Michelin stars, be prepared to pay the price.