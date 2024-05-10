Maui to phase out rentals

The plight of thousands of people in Maui displaced by last year's wildfire is one reason Hawaii may soon crack down on the likes of Airbnb and VRBO. State legislators overwhelmingly passed a bill May 1 to give counties the ability to phase out short-term rentals. Across Maui, more than 12,000 housing units legally operate as short-term rentals, and officials estimate an additional 10,000 do so illegally, according to Gov. Josh Green. Maui leaders announced a plan May 2 that would phase out permits for about 7,000 of those short-term rentals that were grandfathered in decades ago. Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. would like to see these apartments rezoned for long-term residential use, potentially beginning next summer.

Los Angeles Times

Eclipse cruise

With the next total solar eclipse taking place on Aug. 12, 2026, in Europe, Princess Cruises is offering astrotourism lovers a chance to cruise and view it in northern Spain. The cruise line's 2026 solar eclipse cruise is a 14-day Mediterranean cruise onboard the Sky Princess, which departs Southampton on Aug. 8, 2026. It goes on sale May 23, 2024, with rates starting at $2,199 per person. The cruise will feature eclipse glasses, viewing opportunities, astronomy lectures, themed treats and drinks and more. The voyage departs from Southampton, U.K., and visits seven ports in Europe, including Cherbourg in France; Bilbao, Cartagena and La Coruña in Spain; Lisbon in Portugal and Gibraltar.

TravelPulse

Southwest vouchers

Southwest Airlines has launched a new $90 million compensation fund for inconvenienced fliers, offering $75 vouchers to passengers whose flights are significantly delayed or canceled for a reason within the airline's control. It's part of a $140 million settlement with the Department of Transportation following Southwest's operational meltdown in December 2022, which affected 2 million passengers. Any passenger who arrives at their final destination three or more hours after the scheduled arrival time for domestic flights or six hours for international flights can request a $75 voucher. To receive the money, customers can fill out a form online within one year from the delayed or canceled flight. Southwest should get back to customers within 30 days, according to spokeswoman Laura Swift.

Washington Post

Peloton at the Hyatt

Peloton announced an agreement to outfit Hyatt Hotels properties with its equipment, marking the latest attempt to revive growth at the struggling fitness company. More than 800 Hyatt locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, Austria and Australia will get Peloton bikes as part of the pact, the companies said. As an added perk, members of the World of Hyatt rewards program will gain extra points for working out. As part of the Hyatt agreement, some US hotels will also get Peloton rowing machines, and 400 locations will feature the company's fitness content on the TVs in guests' rooms.

Bloomberg News



