The Gophers' Matthew Wilkinson won the 3,000-meter steeplechase (8 minutes, 38.50 seconds) in the Big Ten track and field meet in Bloomington, Ind. Taylor Kreitinger of Minnesota was fifth (10:17.09) in the women's 3K steeplechase.

The Gophers also set two program records in first-round heats. Michael Buchanan was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (13.69), qualifying him for Sunday's finals. Amira Young was third in the women's 100 (11.19) to advance as well.

The Gophers have three men and three women qualify for the 100 finals.

Bethel sweeps MIAC titles in baseball, softball

Bethel first baseman Keenan Hodgkin hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning and Max Sutter threw 7 ⅔ scoreless innings with eight strikeouts as the Royals (29-10) defeated Gustavus 4-0 in Collegeville, Minn., to win the MIAC baseball tournament for the second year in a row.

Lane Glaser pitched 6 ⅓ shutout innings in relief for Gustavus (28-14).

In softball, host Bethel beat St. Benedict 1-0 to repeat as MIAC tournament champion. Lexi DeBace's single down the right field line in the bottom of the fourth inning scored Allie Fauth-Kilgore.

Kayla Simacek pitched a four-hitter for the Royals (33-3) and struck out eight. Ellen Novak allowed only four hits for the Bennies (26-8) as well.

St. Cloud State reaches title game in NSIC baseball

Luke Tupy allowed only three runs and five hits in 6 ⅓ innings as St. Cloud State beat Minnesota State Mankato 7-3 in Mandan, N.D., to reach the title game in the NSIC baseball tournament.

The Huskies (31-17) scored one run in the eighth on Ethan Navratil's homer and three in the ninth, two on Ben Clapp's single.

