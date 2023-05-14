The Gophers' Matthew Wilkinson won the 3,000-meter steeplechase (8 minutes, 38.50 seconds) in the Big Ten track and field meet in Bloomington, Ind. Taylor Kreitinger of Minnesota was fifth (10:17.09) in the women's 3K steeplechase.
The Gophers also set two program records in first-round heats. Michael Buchanan was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (13.69), qualifying him for Sunday's finals. Amira Young was third in the women's 100 (11.19) to advance as well.
The Gophers have three men and three women qualify for the 100 finals.
Bethel sweeps MIAC titles in baseball, softball
Bethel first baseman Keenan Hodgkin hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning and Max Sutter threw 7 ⅔ scoreless innings with eight strikeouts as the Royals (29-10) defeated Gustavus 4-0 in Collegeville, Minn., to win the MIAC baseball tournament for the second year in a row.
Lane Glaser pitched 6 ⅓ shutout innings in relief for Gustavus (28-14).
In softball, host Bethel beat St. Benedict 1-0 to repeat as MIAC tournament champion. Lexi DeBace's single down the right field line in the bottom of the fourth inning scored Allie Fauth-Kilgore.
Kayla Simacek pitched a four-hitter for the Royals (33-3) and struck out eight. Ellen Novak allowed only four hits for the Bennies (26-8) as well.
St. Cloud State reaches title game in NSIC baseball
Luke Tupy allowed only three runs and five hits in 6 ⅓ innings as St. Cloud State beat Minnesota State Mankato 7-3 in Mandan, N.D., to reach the title game in the NSIC baseball tournament.
The Huskies (31-17) scored one run in the eighth on Ethan Navratil's homer and three in the ninth, two on Ben Clapp's single.
Etc.
- Gustavus won the MIAC women's outdoor track and field meet at Bethel with 154.5 points. St. Olaf was second with 143. Gusties senior Birgen Nelson set conference meet records in winning the 100-meter hurdles (13.37 seconds) and 400 hurdles (59.87) and 100 (11.71).
- St. John's won the men's outdoor track and field team title forthe second in a row with 216 points. St. Olaf was second at Bethel with 176. Johnnies junior Kevin Arthur set meet marks in the 100 (10.46) and 200 (21.20).
- The Gophers rowing team will compete in the Big Ten championships on Sunday at the Indianapolis Rowing Center. Seven other teams also are entered, including four ranked in the top 18 nationally in the most recent Pocock CRCA poll.
- The Minnesota Whitecaps, a professional women's hockey team, signed goalie Chantal Burke to a one-year contract. She started the 2022 season in the Premier Hockey Federation as a practice player with the Whitecaps before being added to the active roster late in the year.
- The Minnesota State Mankato men's and women's teams won their 11th and fourth consecutive NSIC track and field titles, respectively, at Concordia (St. Paul). The Mavericks men totaled 207 points — 116 more than runner-up Minnesota Moorhead. The Mavericks women scored a record 274.4 points, led by Denisha Cartwright, who won the 100, 200 and 100 hurdles in meet-record times.