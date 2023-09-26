Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Timberwolves have filled their last of three two-way roster slots with a familiar face as they head into training camp.

Matt Ryan is returning to the team on a two-way deal.

Ryan signed the qualifying offer the Wolves tendered him for a two-way contract and will enter training camp with the team in that slot. Ryan will still likely face some competition in camp to keep the slot. The Wolves have signed former Rockets guard Daishen Nix to an Exhibit 10 contract and former Thunder forward Vit Krejci to training camp deals, among others.

Luka Garza and second-round draft pick Jaylen Clark, who is recovering from an Achilles' injury, are the other two two-way players.

The Wolves also still have an open spot on the NBA roster as they prepare for camp, with media day on Thursday.

Ryan appeared in 34 games last season between the Lakers and Wolves and shot 37% from three-point range. He averaged 3.4 points and 0.5 rebounds and assists.