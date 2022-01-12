Matt McCollister, the architect of South St. Paul's recent rise in boys' basketball, resigned Wednesday and was set to plead guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Paul to conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

McCollister, who was a practicing attorney as well as a basketball coach at the time, will admit to participating in a scheme to defraud insurance companies with false health care claims in 2016 and 2017. He resigned Wednesday morning, before his afternoon court hearing was postponed. He is now scheduled to be arraigned before Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright next Wednesday.

As head coach, McCollister helped South St. Paul develop into one of the top teams in Class 3A. The Packers are 11-0 this season and have 30 victories in their past 32 games over two seasons. McCollister became head coach in 2019.

South St. Paul assistant coach Darren Edwards will take over as head coach.