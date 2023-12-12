Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Breck/Blake is swimming toward a record.

Breck/Blake, a cooperative of two Twin Cities private schools, tied the boys swimming and diving state mark of seven consecutive team championships last winter and is a heavy favorite to make it eight consecutive Class 1A crowns at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in 2024. Rochester won seven in a row in 1953-59.

Breck/Blake claimed the top spot in nine of the 12 events last season and welcomes back two of its top swimmers — senior Josiah March and junior Henry Webb. March set the Class 1A state record in the 500-yard freestyle with a winning time of 4 minutes, 34.39 seconds.

Hutchinson senior Conner Hogan was the only non-Breck/Blake swimmer to be a state medalist in 2023. He won the 50 freestyle and defended his title in the 100 butterfly with a Class 1A record time of 48.93.

In Class 2A, Eden Prairie surprised four-time defending state champion Edina in winning the state title last winter. The Eagles will be hard pressed to equal the feat. Luke Logue has graduated, and outstanding junior Drew Ploof is bypassing the high school season in his quest to make the U.S. Olympic trials.

Meanwhile, Edina returns its top two swimmers in senior Rohan D'Souza Larson and junior Jiarui Xue.

Rosemount junior Lucas Gerten is the two-time defending champion in diving.

Sophomore Micah Davis of team TCRB (St. Cloud Tech, St. Cloud Cathedral, Rocori, Becker) was a double winner at state last season, winning the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle.

Ten individuals to watch

Results are from Class 2A state meet, unless noted

Gage Boushee, Lakeville South, senior: Second in 100 freestyle (46.04 seconds) and third in 200 freestyle (1 minutes, 39.83 seconds). College: George Washington

Rohan D'Souza Larson, Edina, senior: Second in 100 breaststroke (55.55) and third in 50 freestyle (20.88). College: undecided

Lucas Gerten, Rosemount, junior: First in diving (480.60 points). College: undecided

Conner Hogan, Hutchinson, senior: First in 50 freestyle (20.21) and 100 butterfly (48.93) in Class 1A. College: Wisconsin

Jackson Kogler, Stillwater, junior: Fourth in 100 backstroke (50.58) and 200 individual medley (1:52.41). College: undecided

Ethan Kosin, Prior Lake, junior: Second in 100 backstroke (49.76) and third in 500 freestyle (4:36.21). College: undecided

Josiah March, Breck/Blake, senior: First in 500 freestyle (4:34.39) and second in 200 freestyle (1:42.65) in Class 1A. College: Johns Hopkins

Evan Witte, Minnetonka, junior: First in 100 freestyle (45.31) and third in 200 individual medley (1:52.37). College: undecided

Jiarui Xue, Edina, junior: First in 500 freestyle (4:31.26) and second in 200 individual medley (1:50.48). College: undecided

Henry Webb, Breck/Blake, junior: First in 200 freestyle (1:38.14) and second in 100 freestyle (44.92) in Class 1A. College: Yale