AUGUSTA, GA. — Standing in damp pine straw parallel to Augusta National's 13th fairway on Monday morning, a fan nodded at Dustin Johnson and said, "I had forgotten he was still playing."

Another said, "He's on the LIV tour."

The first replied, "I know, but he just doesn't register in my brain anymore."

Johnson has won two major championships, including the 2020 Masters. Last year, he left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf to face less competition while making more guaranteed money. Tuesday night, Johnson will attend the Masters Champions Dinner, where the menu will include hors d'oeuvre and awkwardness.

This will be the first Masters to include golfers from the upstart LIV tour, which is funded by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. The Masters' decision to include LIV golfers has drawn protests from families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, which were planned and largely manned by Saudi Arabians.

On Tuesday, 9/11 Families United will hold a news conference in Atlanta because local ordinances in Augusta, Ga., will not allow for an organized protest near Augusta National Golf Club during Masters week.

In a letter obtained by Christine Brennan of USA Today, Terry Strada — whose husband was killed in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001 — wrote this, in part, to Masters chairman Fred Ridley:

Sept. 11 survivors will "share our stories and outrage with the decision by Augusta National Golf Club to give an international platform to those golfers who abandoned the PGA [Tour] to become servants of the Kingdom and help LIV Golf with Saudi Arabia's 'sportswashing' of the Kingdom's horrific human rights record."

Six Masters winners who left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf will play this week and presumably attend the Champions Dinner: Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed and Charl Schwartzel.

Last year, Mickelson skipped the dinner and the tournament. He was quoted questioning Saudi Arabia's human rights record and the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, then explaining that he wanted to play for LIV to challenge the PGA Tour's management and payment structure.

Former Masters champ Nick Faldo joked that the Champions Dinner, given the tension between tours, should opt for plastic knives and forks. Reigning Masters champion Scottie Sheffler suggested that LIV golfers sit at a separate table. He seemed to be joking.

Monday, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Fred Couples and Tom Kim played together in a morning practice round. Couples has been critical of the LIV tour, particularly in the way some LIV golfers have criticized the PGA Tour. Woods and McIlroy, who are scheduled to speak at news conferences Tuesday, have also been critical of LIV.

"I just don't think they should bash the PGA Tour or anybody," Couples said. "Just go play golf."

Couples said LIV golfers deserve to play in the Masters, thus delineating how different the two complaints about LIV are.

Those aware of Saudi Arabia's policies and history feel betrayed by the defectors from the PGA Tour.

Those who focus on sports are disappointed that former champions would choose a lesser tour for money and security. Can any American sports fan imagine Tom Brady leaving the NFL if the CFL offered a bigger contract?

"I'm happy to sleep in the bed I'm in," said Australian Cameron Smith, who joined the LIV tour after winning the British Open last summer.

Smith and Johnson said they were well-received on the driving range. Smith admitted that, for the legitimacy of his new tour, someone with LIV connections might need to finish high on the leaderboard this week.

"I think we need to be up there," he said. "There's a lot of chatter about, 'These guys don't play real golf, these guys don't play real golf courses.' For sure, I'll be the first one to say that the fields aren't as strong, but we've still got a lot of guys who can play some really serious golf."

This week, they'll face serious scrutiny.