Saturday is typically moving day in 72-hole professional golf tournaments. Thursday, however, was a day for Frankie Capan III to move into the record books.

The 24-year-old from North Oaks fired a 13-under-par 58 in the opening round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Veritex Bank Championship in Arlington, Texas. The mark broke the course record of 59, set in 2020 by current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Capan's mark is the sixth sub-60 score on the Korn Ferry Tour in the past 12 months. In February, Cristobal Del Solar shot a 13-under 57 during the opening round of the Astara Golf Championship in Columbia and Aldrich Potgieter shot 59 later that same week.

On Thursday, Capan began his round with a par before going on a torrid pace. He eagled No. 9 to round out a 29 on the front nine. He then rattled off seven consecutive birdies before settling for par on Nos. 17 and 18.

Capan said excitement crept in on the final green and that last putt, a 7-footer.

"When someone said it was for 58, I was excited because I know Scottie Scheffler shot 59, so whenever you can beat that guy, especially nowadays, I mean, you've got to take advantage," Capan told reporters in Texas after the round.

Capan, who played last year's 3M Open in Blaine on a sponsor's exemption and made the weekend cut, finished 51st on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour money list. He entered this week 30th through eight events — right on the line for a 2025 PGA Tour card.

A top finish this week would be a giant catapult.

"It was a lot of fun out there," Capan said. "After the first four, five holes, I just felt really comfortable with my game and where I was at.

"I've been putting a lot of work in the last few weeks and really the last few months just trying to dial a few things in. I think it all kind of came together."