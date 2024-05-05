The Arena Football League returns to the Twin Cities on Sunday when the Minnesota Myth play their home opener against the Philadelphia Soul at 5 p.m. at Target Center.

The Myth are coached by Rickey Foggie, the former Gophers quarterback who also served as the signal-caller for Minnesota's first AFL team, the Minnesota Fighting Pike, which played its only season in 1996 at Target Center.

After a 16-year hiatus, the Arena Football League is back and started play last week with 16 teams. It's down to 15 after the Iowa Rampage folded on Thursday. AFL teams are scheduled to play a 10-game regular season.

The Myth opened the season on the road, losing 47-12 to the Nashville Kats on April 27. Like the Fighting Pike, the Myth have another former Gophers quarterback under center in Demry Croft, who started five games for Minnesota in 2017, coach P.J. Fleck's first season.

RANDY JOHNSON

Etc.

• Nebraska rallied for an 8-3 victory over the Gophers softball team at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium. Sydney Gray hit a three-run homer and had five RBI for Nebraska. Jess Oakland and Sydney Strelow were each 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Gophers.

• Nebraska broke open a one-run game with four runs in the eighth inning and went on to defeat the Gophers baseball team 7-3 at Siebert Field. Brady Counsell hit a two-run homer in the ninth for the Gophers.