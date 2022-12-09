After nearly 30 years as a resource for shoppers looking for a new work outfit or a pair of shoes, the Marshalls store in downtown Minneapolis will soon close.

Its closure follows the departure of nearby Nordstrom Rack last month, leaving a critical corner of Nicollet Mall with gaping vacancies at a time when business owners and city leaders are imploring people to return to downtown.

The Marshalls is expected to close Jan. 14.

"We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, and our decision to close this store reflects that thinking," said TJX Cos., the department store corporation that owns Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods.

"We are grateful for the loyalty of our Minneapolis customers and invite them to visit our nearby stores to continue to find great values, including the Marshalls in Roseville and the T.J. Maxx in St. Paul," it said.

The Marshalls store in downtown opened in May 1995, in the basement of the City Center complex. Because of its location in the downtown business district, Marshalls carried a bigger assortment of career clothes than it did in its suburban stores.

In downtown, Marshalls has been one of only a few remaining options for clothing shoppers. After decades of being home to bustling department stores and boutiques, retail on Nicollet Mall has slowly disappeared.

Nicollet Mall's vitality wasn't helped by the pandemic, which saw an emptying of downtown offices, temporary closures of stores and restaurants, and cancellations of crowd-drawing events.

Next week, the office of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is scheduled to announce details about a new "vibrant downtown storefront work group" of business and city leaders who plan to address the challenges of downtown retail.

"While it's disappointing that Marshalls along with Nordstrom Rack will be closed, it's a reality which also presents an important opportunity to reimagine this aspect of the downtown economy," said Steve Cramer, president and chief executive of the Minneapolis Downtown Council and Downtown Improvement District.