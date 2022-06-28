Sorry, "This Is Us" and "Candy" fans. Mandy Moore won't be coming to perform at First Avenue on July 12.

After returning to the concert circuit on June 10 for the first time in years, the singer/actress announced Tuesday the cancellation of the rest of her summer tour so she can take of her health. She is expecting her second child in the fall.

"When we booked these shows, I wasn't pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed," she wrote on Instagram.

Moore has been traveling with her guitarist/husband Taylor Goldsmith, frontman of the group Dawes, and their 16-month-old son Gus.

With Goldsmith and others in her band, Moore played 12 shows in June, with 14 more scheduled in July.

On May 13, Moore released "In Real Life," a follow-up to 2020's "Silver Landings." She had last offered an album in 2009. Back in 1999, she made a splash in music with the hit "Candy" and became a VJ on MTV's "TRL."

She has since become a busy actress, featured in "The Princesses Diaries" and "A Walk to Remember," among other projects. She spent the last six years starring as Rebecca Pearson in the popular NBC series "This Is Us," which had its finale on May 24.

"I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home," Moore wrote. "I can't wait to get back out there soon to bring this music and show your way!!"

Refunds for First Avenue tickets will be available at place of purchase.