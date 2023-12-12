One of Minneapolis' biggest and most-visited concert venues, the Armory, is earning negative attention nationwide after the singer of the metal band Falling in Reverse lambasted it on stage and on social media for wanting a 25% cut of his group's merchandise.

"There's not a single reason these venues have that makes this okay," Ronnie Radke said in a post on X (Twitter) after his group headlined the 93X Nutcracker concert at the Armory on Saturday. His comments were quickly picked up by national music news sites.

"To anyone out there ever wondering why merch is so expensive it's because these venues are STEALING from the artist," Radke wrote. "Last night I told @armorymn to go [expletive] themselves on stage, and if any of you bands play this venue I'd advise you do the same."

Video clips shot by audiences members confirm the singer dropped an F-bomb and raised his middle finger to the venue during the concert, which also featured Daughtry. That night, his band opted not to sell any of its T-shirts or other merchandise on site, which is usually a major source of revenue that bands depend on to make touring profitable.

"We'd have to charge you guys way more just to make any money," Radke said on stage of his group's decision.

In a statement issued to the Star Tribune, representatives from the Armory said the 25% cut was part of the contract negotiation with the band's agents and "covers the costs associated with the service of selling it; livable wages for the contractors and vendors who setup, sell, and are responsible for the inventory, credit card fees, materials, infrastructure, logistics, etc.

"As an independent venue we work extremely hard at keeping our deals with artists honest, fair and transparent throughout the entire show process," the Armory's statement reads.

"Although we disagree with the claims made, it is not our policy to publicly comment on financial arrangements. We are very disappointed that Falling In Reverse felt mistreated, and we will work harder in the future to insure this situation doesn't happen again."

Most midsize to large rock venues — including Minnesota indie powerhouse First Avenue and its associated properties (Palace Theatre, Fine Line) — have long made it a practice to take between 10 to 20% of many of its performers' merchandise sales. Some venues around the country have gone as high as 40%.

The tactic has been a hot topic since the concert industry roared back to business in 2021 following the COVID-19 lockdown, which put venues around the country in a precarious financial state alongside all the musicians forced off the road.

In an effort to sharpen its image to look more artist-friendly, the concert industry's biggest promotions company, Live Nation — which owns Ticketmaster and Twin Cities venues the Fillmore and Varsity Theater — announced in September it would not take any merch-sale money from artists through the end of 2023. Live Nation has not indicated whether it will continue that policy into the new year, though.

An 8,000-person-capacity room in a historic former military building, the Armory frequently works with Live Nation on concerts but is independently owned by Twin Cities developer Ned Abdul of Swervo Development Corp., which also recently bought and remade Minneapolis' Uptown Theater into a live entertainment venue.

Here are the full excerpts of the Falling in Reverse singer's X account and the statement issued in reaction from the Armory.

From Radke:

".@93XRadio nut cracker was an amazing show with daughtry I'll do it again next year if they want, amazing radio station and I'm grateful for the support

Last night I refused to sell falling in reverse merch in the venue we were playing in because @ArmoryMn demanded I paid 25% of gross sales to them so I told @ArmoryMn to go [expletive] themselves and just didn't sell merch because it didn't sit right with me to have to up charge the fans 100 dollars a hoodie because the greedy venue thinks 25% of gross merch sales from a band is okay, for your information these venues taking a merch cut is criminal, there is no reason or excuse for venues to take bands merch % they do it because we let them get away with it, it's literally stealing. There's not a single reason these venues have that makes this okay. so to anyone out there ever wondering why merch is so expensive it's because these venues are STEALING from the artist. Last night I told @armorymn to go [expletive] themselves on stage and if any of you bands play this venue I'd advise you do the same, the only way this bullshit is gonna change is if we as bands all stand together and fuck their bottom line up. Streaming takes our money, the venue takes our money the artist gets DESTROYED and disrespected by these greedy fucks. So one more time [EXPLETIVE] @ArmoryMn in Minneapolis but thank you to the fans the huge show and the radio station and I'm sorry we couldn't sell our merch!"

From the Armory:

"After providing a safe environment at The Armory, our next most important mission is to provide exceptional customer service to not only the fans that buy tickets to our shows, but also to the artists that decide to play our room.

"Prior to booking a show, The Armory works closely with the artist's team to come to an agreement on the sale of merchandise. The venue's share covers the costs associated with the service of selling it; livable wages for the contractors and vendors who setup, sell, and are responsible for the inventory, credit card fees, materials, infrastructure, logistics, etc.

"As an independent venue we work extremely hard at keeping our deals with artists honest, fair and transparent throughout the entire show process. Although we disagree with the claims made, It is not our policy to publicly comment on financial arrangements. We are very disappointed that Falling In Reverse felt mistreated, and we will work harder in the future to insure this situation doesn't happen again."