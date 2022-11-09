Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The passenger who died in the crash of a car thief who fled police out of a Mall of America parking lot was a 23-year-old man from Willmar, Minn., officials said Wednesday.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday on an entrance ramp to eastbound Interstate 494 from Lindau Lane, police said.

Two other people in the car were injured and taken by ambulance to HCMC, according to police. The State Patrol said the driver was a 25-year-old man from Minneapolis and a 20-year-old woman, also from Minneapolis, was a passenger.

The patrol said the identities of the vehicles' occupants will be released Thursday.

According to police:

A stolen car's license plate registered on a Mall of America scanner at a parking ramp entrance, prompting police to respond to the scene.

Officers soon located and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off onto Lindau Lane. With police in pursuit, the driver took the on-ramp to I-494, struck a guardrail and then an overpass pillar.

The 23-year-old from Willmar in the front passenger seat, was declared dead at the scene by emergency responders.