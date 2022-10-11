A Minneapolis man who was shot to death last week in north Minneapolis has been identified.

Heywood Jones, 34, was shot in the back early Thursday afternoon in the 2000 block of N. 30th Avenue, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said. Jones was taken to by ambulance to North Memorial Hospital and died there less than 40 minutes later, the examiner's office said.

Jones' death followed an argument he had with a man he knew, police said.

No arrests have been announced, and police have yet to indicate a motive.

Anyone with information about this case can call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org. Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.

There have been 71 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares with 81 in the city at this time last year.