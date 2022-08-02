Brooklyn Park police are trying to sort out what led an on-duty security guard to fatally shoot a man at an apartment complex late Monday.

Officers went to the Huntington Place apartments on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue N. about 11:40 p.m. and found a 62-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, said Deputy Chief Mark Bruley.

The victim's name has not been released.

The security guard, who is employed by 10-Code Security, told officers he saw a man attempting to stab a woman with a knife. The guard told the man to drop the weapon, and fired when the he did not comply, Bruley said.

The man who was shot and the woman had a domestic relationship, Bruley said, but he did not offer any more specifics.

The involved security officer is fully cooperating with the investigation, Bruley said.