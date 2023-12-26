Deputies from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly breaking into a longtime White Bear Lake motorsports dealership on Christmas morning and taking a stolen all-terrain vehicle for a joyride.

Deputies responded to a break-in alarm at Tousley Motorsports at 6:20 a.m. Monday and saw an open door and broken glass. They also saw a man speeding south on International Drive on a four-wheeler that he had stolen then used to break through a gate.

The man left the four-wheeler and tried to run from deputies but was quickly arrested. Inside Tousley Motorsports, deputies found a large amount of broken glass and damage to doors, the building and several vehicles.

The Little Canada man was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property and fleeing officers, according to sheriff's office reports. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before they are charged with a crime.