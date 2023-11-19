Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A police officer and a woman were hospitalized after a man fleeing SWAT officers hit a St. Paul police squad vehicle head-on, according to police.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, a man fled St. Paul SWAT officers who were trying to arrest him in Frogtown near Lafond Avenue and Arundel Street in conjunction with a narcotics investigation, according to a statement from St. Paul Police.

Police said he sped west down Lafond Avenue for about a mile and hit a marked squad on patrol near Milton Street. The suspect ran off and has not been found.

A woman who was riding in the suspect's car was transported to Regions Hospital, as was the officer whose car was hit, police said. Neither was seriously injured.

The incident is under investigation.