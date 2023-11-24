Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials on Friday identified the man stabbed to death at an Edina bus stop Wednesday evening, while a motive has not been released in the encounter that led to a suspect's arrest.

Christian Lundegaard, 62, of Richfield was stabbed about 7 p.m. at the bus stop in the 6700 block of York Ave. S., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Edina police responded to the scene, where they found Lundegaard with life-threatening injuries, according to a department news release. The stop is on the York Avenue sidewalk next to Cub Foods.

Lundegaard was taken to HCMC, where he died. A man remained at the scene and was arrested, said police, who have interviewed the man but have yet to disclose a motive for the attack or address whether the two men knew each other.

The suspect remains jailed awaiting charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Lundegaard is the brother of Karen Lundegaard, a Star Tribune metro editor. He was the son of Bob Lundegaard, a longtime Minneapolis Tribune movie writer.