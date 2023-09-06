A 19-year-old man already implicated in the shooting death of a teenager months ago in Fargo was charged Wednesday with unleashing gunfire from a van in a Minneapolis neighborhood and killing a teenager who was trying to outrace his pursuers.

Fabian Scott, of Minneapolis, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 13 shooting of Dwayne Scott Dzubay-Percy, 15, of Minneapolis. A warrant has been issued for his arrest and return from North Dakota to Minneapolis to answer the charges. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Scott is currently in the Cass County jail and charged with murder stemming from a plot to rob a suspected drug dealer in May that ended with Scott's accomplice, 16-year-old James Moore, being shot by the would-be robbery victim.

The charges involving Dzubay-Percy's death noted that he "was the intended target, and the shooting was related to a gang and/or territory dispute."

Dzubay-Percy was a freshman at Patrick Henry High School and was on the "A" honor roll, according to his online obituary.

"He held many trophies for football and basketball," the obituary continued. "Dwayne took pride in his appearance and enjoyed looking his best! He was a member of Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and was a former grass dancer."

According to the criminal complaint:

ShotSpotter alerted police to rounds of gunfire near the 3800 block of N. Dupont Avenue. Moments later, a stolen Kia Soul crashed into a snowbank two blocks north on Dupont, with a fatally wounded Dzubay-Percy behind the wheel.

A witness told police that she saw the Kia being chased by a speeding van with five occupants. The witness saw a man — later identified as Scott — hanging out of the van's window behind the driver and shooting at the Kia.

Others in the van identified Scott as the shooter. Questioned by investigators while in custody in North Dakota, Scott admitted to shooting at the Kia.

The van's driver, 19-year-old Shawn K. Goodloe, of Brooklyn Park, has been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. He remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail.

Surveillance video revealed that both vehicles left a nearby gas station, with the van giving chase. Video from a park helped police determine that Goodloe was driving the van, which belonged to his aunt. Police went to his home and arrested him there.