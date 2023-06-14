Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Lynx signed Emily Engstler to a hardship contract Wednesday before leaving on a three-game West Coast road trip.

The 6-1 forward was the fourth overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft by Indiana. She averaged 5.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Fever last season, but was waived in April. She signed with Washington but was cut after preseason.

Engstler played three seasons at Syracuse before transferring to Louisville for her senior year.

She helped the Cardinals to the Women's Final Four at Target Center in 2022 where they lost to eventual champion South Carolina in the semifinals. Engstler led Louisville with 18 points and nine rebounds in that game.