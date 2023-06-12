The Lynx had long planned to hold a celebration Sunday night, with a post-game ceremony to retire the No. 34 jersey worn by Sylvia Fowles. The team got the party started early with a thrilling rally, earning their first home victory of the season with a 91-86 defeat of Los Angeles at Target Center.

The Lynx trailed 83-72 with 3 minutes, 38 seconds remaining, and it appeared they might be destined for another unhappy ending. But an astonishing 17-0 run lifted them to their second win in the past three games. Napheesa Collier led the Lynx (2-7) with 24 points, and Tiffany Mitchell added 17.

Bridget Carleton delivered the daggers, nailing consecutive three-pointers to put the Lynx ahead. They trailed 83-81 when she hit her first with 1:10 left, giving the Lynx an 84-83 lead. Her second, from deep in the corner, dropped in with 32 seconds remaining.

Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks (4-4) with 27 points.

Before the game, coach Cheryl Reeve bemoaned the Lynx's failure to communicate effectively. The four previous games were decided by five or fewer points — equaling the franchise record for the longest such streak — and they had won just one of those.

Too often, Reeve said, the Lynx have created their own problems because all five players were not on the same page. They still fought that tendency in the first half, with passes going astray or defensive coverage fraying due to a lack of cohesion. But their determination made up for it as they forged an early nine-point lead.

A Collier jumper capped an 8-0 run, giving the Lynx a 13-4 advantage over the cold-shooting Sparks. But Los Angeles outscored the Lynx 11-4 over the final 2:58 of the quarter to cut its deficit to 22-20.

The Sparks tied it at 22 with a pair of Azura Stevens free throws to open the second quarter. Though they pushed the Lynx, they never could gain the lead.

A 6-0 Lynx run, highlighted by a Collier layup in transition after Dorka Juhász blocked a Sparks shot, put the Lynx ahead 30-24. Their lead was still six points with 1:47 remaining in the half, but they stumbled late.

A Jordin Canada jumper and Lexie Brown's three-pointer pulled the Sparks within 41-40 with 1:11 left, and Ogwumike's free throw tied it at 43. The Lynx held the ball for the final shot of the half but could not get a shot off in the face of a sturdy Los Angeles defense.

Their problems got worse in the third quarter. Collier scored the Lynx's first six points of the second half to put the Lynx up 49-45, then Lynx miscues — and Canada's hot hand — put the Sparks in charge.

During a 12-2 Los Angeles run, Canada hit two three-pointers and two layups. One of those layups came after a Collier turnover. Both three-pointers followed Lynx mistakes, an offensive foul on Mitchell and a Collier air ball as the shot clock expired.

That gave the Sparks a 58-53 lead. After a Kayla McBride jumper with 42 seconds left in the third quarter, the Lynx had the last possession, but they again failed to get a shot off.

The Lynx held a brief two-point lead after a pair of Collier free throws, but the Sparks broke a 70-70 tie with a 13-2 spurt. Brown completed a four-point play when she was fouled by Kayla McBride after hitting a three-pointer, then made the free throw to put the Sparks ahead 78-72.