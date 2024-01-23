Louis Bellamy, founder of the Penumbra Theatre in St. Paul, is suing Hennepin County and HCMC over the death of his son in the jail in July 2022 following days of agonizing pain from a perforated bowel.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis, alleges that the jail's deputies and medical staff ignored the repeated pleas for help from 41-year-old Lucas J. Bellamy on July 2022, when he was in extreme pain for several days from a perforated bowel.

Lucas J. Bellamy, of Minneapolis, was found unresponsive in his cell on the afternoon of July 21, 2022, and died that night. He had been jailed since July 18.

"Lucas spent the last day of his life ... desperately begging nurses and jail guards to see a doctor," the reads the suit, which alleges that his civil rights were violated and seeks an unspecified amount of monetary damages. "His pleas went ignored even though a Hennepin Healthcare (HCMC) provider had order that he return to the emergency department "for any new concerning symptoms."

However, instead of receiving the care as ordered and needed, the suit continues, "Hennepin Healthcare and county employees left Lucas to crawl around on the floor like he was subhuman, like he was an animal, while he slowly and painfully died from the effects of the hole in his intestine. Lucas could have been saved with proper treatment. Instead, he endured a real-life nightmare and died."

Messages have been left with spokespeople for both the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, which operates the jail, and HCMC for reaction to the allegations. The lawsuit names as individual defendants, nurses Roselene Omweri, Kay Willis and Michelle Diaz, and Deputy Lucas Weatherspoon.

Family members said soon after Bellamy died that he was arrested in Maple Plain, and court records show he was charged with fleeing police in a suspected stolen vehicle and possession of brass knuckles. His family added that his death was likely connected to his chronic drug abuse.

The lawsuit alleges that Bellamy's death was among 15 at the jail since 2015, including eight within the past two years. It alleges that checks on inmate well-being have fallen short of standards, such was the case with Bellamy.

According to the lawsuit:

Upon his July 18 arrest, Bellamy told the jail staff at intake that he had ingested a bag of drugs. He was taken to HCMC, where he was sedated and monitored for several hours before he was sent back to the jail and declared at "very low risk for any toxic effects from opioid medications at this point." However, he was to be returned to the emergency department if he exhibited any concerning symptoms. He was given "mild" medications for his drug withdrawals and asked for Narcan, but it was not given to him. He began vomiting in his general population bunk and was moved to protective custody, "probably due to bad [withdrawals]," according to the jail staff notes, and was not eating.

By the evening of July 20, Bellamy's condition "worsened in a drastic and obvious fashion" the suit said, and when Willis, the nurse, came to check on him, she charted that he was "sitting on the floor and mourning when this writer arrived."

Surveillance footage showed it took him 45 seconds to crawl from his cell, and collapsed before he could reach a table where he was directed to sit, and told the nurse "I need to go to the hospital, I need IV liquid."

However, it was charted that Bellamy was "able to sit up and sit still," despite surveillance footage that showed Bellamy crawling and unable to sit upright. His abdomen was not examined and his temperature not taken. He was given medication for his blood pressure.

By 1:30 a.m. July 21, Bellamy used the intercom to page for a guard, who found him on the floor in the fetal position saying "my stomach hurts really bad, help me." He was checked on by Nurse Diaz, who "'charted that Lucas is "[a]ble to stand up, walk outside his cell sit up and sit still for vitals signs taking [sic]."

"This is a gross mischaracterization of Lucas's physical abilities," the lawsuit read. Lucas could never stand fully erect, and instead walked to the table hunched over grasping at his stomach."

Although this pulse and blood pressure were elevated, he still was not taken to the hospital, and upon being checked at 3 a.m., was not given further assistance. In her chart, Diaz noted: "After an hour requested to be seen by RN again. Deputy walked to see him visually first. No crying, patient resting. Pt aware that a deputy was checking him. Started to whine." He was given Maalox.

At 8:40 a.m., Nurse Omweri visited Bellamy's cell where he remained in distress, and again gave him Maalox, but he "was so weak and unsteady that he spilled much if not most of the dose on the floor." He was then ordered back into his cell. Deputy Weatherspoon locked him in the cell, and upon follow-up checks, he "either observed Lucas in serious pain or conducted the well-being check so poorly that he did not spend sufficient time to assess Lucas's state."

Bellamy was found unresponsive at 12:30 p.m. and first responders were called to the cell, where resuscitation attempts failed. He was pronounced dead at 1:17 p.m. His cause of death was an infection from a hole in his small intestine.

"This is an easily treatable problem when timely addressed, and Lucas would have lived if any of the Defendant Nurses, Weatherspoon, or others from the County or Hennepin Healthcare would have provided Lucas with timely and proper medical care rather than ignore his serious medical needs," the lawsuit read.

Bellamy's death left his high-profile Twin Cities family reeling. His father, who also is a director, founded Penumbra Theatre, which gave two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson his first production. It is now run by Lou Bellamy's daughter, Sarah Bellamy, Lucas' older sister.

Lucas Bellamy once served as the company manager at Penumbra, where he also was an actor. His best-known role was as a dorky janitor who transformed into a suave emcee in the 2007 musical "Get Ready." He later worked in construction.

Lucas is survived by his son, Greyson, whose mother, Kim Delmonico, owns a competitive dance studio.

This is a breaking news update. Come back to Startribune.com for more details.