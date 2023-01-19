Minnesota United's 2022 first-round pick Tani Oluwaseyi scored near game's end Wednesday, giving the Loons a 1-0 victory over New York City in their preseason soccer opener near Orlando.
Oluwaseyi was selected No. 17 by the Loons on Jan. 11 in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of St. John's University. He played for their reserve team, Minnesota United FC 2, last season.
- Amira Young and Shelby Frank of the Gophers were named the Big Ten women's athletes of the week in track and field events, respectively. Young won both the 60-meter dash (7.34 seconds) and 200 (24.27) at the Leonard Hilton Invitational in Houston. Those times are first and fourth, respectively, in the conference. In the same meet, Frank won the weight throw (72-10½).
- The Gophers' Seria Johnson was named the Big Ten freshman of the week in gymnastics after tying for fourth place in the all-around (39.350 points) at the Wasatch Classic in West Valley, Utah. She is a Woodstock, Ga., native.
- Gophers senior defenseman Ryan Johnson was selected as one of 15 nominees for the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award. The native of Irvine, Calif., has played a key role with the Firebase Movement, a network of local churches and houses of prayer that seek to preach the Gospel to everyone.
- Winona State's Shereen Vallabouy was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association NCAA Division II national athlete of the week. Vallabouy, a senior from Ipoh, Malaysia, won the 400 (53.47) last Friday in the Bearson-Gathje Classic. Her time was a facility record at the Myers Field House in Mankato.