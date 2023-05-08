After posting a record $3.1 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2023, concert industry giant Live Nation is cutting music fans a deal with $25 "all-in" tickets across the country this week, likely including dozens of Twin Cities shows.

Janet Jackson, Fall Out Boy, Pink, Willie Nelson, Lionel Richie, Wu-Tang Clan, Jason Aldean, Bryan Adams, 5 Seconds of Summer and Nickelback — all of whom have Live Nation-backed Twin Cities dates in the coming months — are among the more than 300 artists listed for the company's price-slashing Concert Week promotion.

Starting Wednesday at 9 a.m. CT through end-of-day May 16, fans can go to LiveNation.com/concertweek to shop for the $25 tickets. Verizon and Rakuten subscribers get early access starting 9 a.m. Tuesday.

That price does not include taxes but it does include the notorious fees set by Ticketmaster, whose ownership by Live Nation recently came under scrutiny as a possible monopoly by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and other members of Congress.

The catch: Not every show in every city on those advertised tours will land in the $25 bins, and quantities will be limited for the ones that do. Fans won't know which concerts in which cities will be available (and for how long) until the sales begin Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the Twin Cities, $25 access to arena and stadium concerts such as Jackson, Pink and Aldean could be less likely than at shows with big general-admission areas such as Somerset and Treasure Island Casino amphitheaters. Live Nation-run Minneapolis clubs the Fillmore and Varsity Theater — where $25 prices aren't as steep a discount — are probably the best bet for finding the ticket specials.

Other artists listed in Live Nation's Concert Week promotion include: Matchbox Twenty, Seal, Brooks & Dunn, Louis Tomlinson, Charlie Puth, All-American Rejects, Macklemore, Weezer, Incubus, Jimmy Eat World with Manchester Orchestra, Jelly Roll, Slightly Stoopid with Atmosphere, Quinn XCII, PVRIS and Sam Hunt.

Touring comedians such as Chelsea Handler and Lewis Black could also wind up in the discount bin.

In its earnings report for the first three months of 2023, Live Nation claimed more than 19 million people attended its events in 45 countries during that time span, helping push revenue up more than 73% from 2022.