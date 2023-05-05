Watch out, baby boomers and Gen-Xers. The millennials are moving into their nostalgic rock phase and are pretty darn excited about it.

Thursday's sold-out Xcel Energy Center concert with pop-punk trio Blink-182 concert at Xcel Energy Center had all the markings of a good-ol'-days oldies affair. Never mind that the band in question had its biggest hits only 20-24 years ago.

One sign of it being a nostalgia-fueled event were the heftily jacked-up ticket prices — around $200 or more, save for a last-minute drop of $25 "see, we're still punk" seats behind the stage. Fans lined up, nonetheless, and about 16,000 of them packed the arena.

Another sign was the storyline of it being a reunion tour by dudes who don't get along; until they can charge jacked-up ticket prices, anyway.

And there were many attendees who brought their kids out on a school night to see one of mom and dad's favorite bands. Fortunately for those first-timers, Blink-182's members still showed the sense of humor of 12-year-old boys.

Male genitalia became a long topic of discussion/tee-hee-heeing just a few songs into the 90-minute concert. Later came lots of sexual innuendos and "your mom" jokes. Surely there'd be good marketing crossover between this tour and new episodes of the similarly revived "Beavis & Butt-head."

Fortunately for the old-timers, though, the band's performance was no joke beyond the usual yuck-yucks.

Coming off a nine-year hiatus — during which drummer Travis Barker and bassist/singer Mark Hoppus toured with a Sammy Hagar-like fill-in for guitarist/singer Tom DeLonge — Blink really had its act together Thursday night, nostalgia act or not.

St. Paul wound up with the kickoff night for the trio's reunion tour, following an appearance at both weekends of the Coachella festival last month. Reports from Coachella raised questions of whether DeLonge, 47, was ready to go again after nearly a decade away from the band. He spent much of that time chasing aliens; also not a joke.

DeLonge's voice sounded a little extra pip-squeaky and a tad weak in some of the more dramatic/emo tunes, such as "Up All Night" and "Always." But it helped greatly that he had most of the crowd singing along in those tunes — and most others, too.

Thursday's 25-song setlist was largely culled from the trio's two biggest albums, 1999's "Enema of the State" and 2001's "Take Your Pants Off and Jacket." About half of each was played.

The show's walloping but melodic opening songs came off the latter LP, "Anthem Part Two" and "Rock Show." So did one of the emotional highlights: a dramatic spin on "Stay Together for the Kids" lit up by cell-phone lights from the crowd mid-show.

A couple surprising inclusions were "Cynical" and "Bored to Death," each Hoppus' songs from the 2016 Blink-182 album without DeLonge. The crowd didn't know those ones so well, though — a chance to rest up before the giant singalongs near the end in "I Miss You" and "All the Small Things."

The one and only serious moment of banter also came toward the finale: "Two years ago, I was ready to go into chemotherapy for lymphoma," Hoppus told the crowd, "and tonight we're starting a giant [bleeping] tour."

His comment got even more cheers than the phallic jokes.

The second of two opening bands, thrashy but groovy Baltimore punk quintet Turnstile came off way too dark and stormy for the cheery Blink audience. What a riveting performance, though. Leader Brandon Yates sounded like a screamo version of Jane's Addiction singer Perry Ferrell, while the band took wicked twist and turns reminiscent of Bad Brains.