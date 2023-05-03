Thursday, May 4

1. Blink-182: The reunion tour that millennials have been waiting nine whole years for has gotten off to a shaky start. Some shows were postponed because of drummer Travis Barker's finger injury, and then came reviews of long-sidelined singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge sounding less than primo at Coachella. The pop-punk trio of MTV-bolstered "All the Small Things" and "I Miss You" fame never was a refined live act, though, and its fun antics might be extra welcome this time out. Young Baltimore thrashers Turnstile open. (7:30 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, resale tickets only, ticketmaster.com)

Also: The original Jersey boy, Frankie Valli, 88, brings his falsetto — or a facsimile therefore — and a younger crew of Four Seasons for "Sherry," "Walk Like a Man" and other oldies (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino, $49-$159); Graham Nash, the two-time Rock Hall of Famer of CSN and the Hollies, offers his classics plus new material from the May 19 release "Now"; read an interview with Nash at startribune.com/variety (7 p.m., also Fri., the Dakota, $100-$140); St. Paul hip-hop vet and now state legislator Maria Isa kicks off the Under the Canopy outdoor concert series celebrating her new EP, "Capitolio," and raising money for Seward Longfellow Restorative Justice fund (7 p.m. the Hook & Ladder, $25-$35); the Neighborhood Quartet, Minneapolis vibraphonist Steve Roehm's other band, brings its quirky vibes and lap steel guitar sound (5:30 p.m. Crooners, $20-$30); "Best Worst Ex," the most popular single by indie Illinois country singer Alexandra Kay sonically evokes a Carrie Underwood banger (8:30 p.m. Fine Line, $20-$40).

Friday, May 5

2. Alice Cooper: Two years ago, he released "Detroit Stories" featuring some spirited, almost garage-rock readings of songs by fellow Michiganders Bob Seger, Suzy Quartro and MC5 as well as some forgettable originals. But set lists for the current tour indicate that Alice is sticking to the old reliable repertoire as evidenced on last year's "Live from the Astroturf," which was recorded in 2015. He still brings the top hat, guillotine and No More Mr. Nice Guy persona. Cooper's minions, as he's wont to call his fans, will be excited to hear that guitarist Nita Strauss is back on tour shredding after gigging recently with Demi Lovato. (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino showroom, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake, $59-$159, ticketmaster.com)

3. Lemon Twigs: The unabashedly retro New York power-pop band led by brothers Brian and Michael D'Addario will be back in town the day their new album drops. Titled "Everything Harmony," the group's fourth LP sounds a bit more flowery, folky and sweet than its rockier predecessors, with echoes of '70s soft-rock by Bread and Big Star's Chris Bell in the singles out so far. Could be a fun throwback kind of affair, especially with Carole King-channeling opening act the Josephine Network (8:30 p.m. Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25-$40, axs.com)

4. Hayley Kiyoko: She has the resume of a talented child of L.A. show-biz parents: starring in TV commercials as a kid, singing in the girl-group Stunners in high school (remember their tune "Bubblegum"?) and balancing singing and acting careers ever since. Kiyoko's extensive credits include the Scooby-Doo film series and Disney Channel's "Lemonade Mouth" as well as the TV series "CSI: Cyber" and "Five Points." Songs like 2015's "Girls Like Girls" have earned her the nickname "Lesbian Jesus." On last year's sleek, radio-targeted "Panorama," her second full-length, Kiyoko is still trying to create safe space for queer love songs, notably with the self-directed video for "For the Girls," which is a queer, all-female takeoff on "The Bachelor." She might have more radio success with her new Steve Aoki collab, "Hungry Heart." (7 p.m. Varsity Theater, 1308 SE 4th St., Mpls., all ages, $40 and up, ticketmaster.com)

5. Bobby Lyle: The distinguished keyboardist is always excited about returning to his hometown, where he got his professional start at age 16 while attending Minneapolis Central High School. It will be extra emotional this time because of the recent death of Lyle's dear friend, Archie Givens, Jr., at whose funeral he spoke and played tasteful and passionate piano on Sunday. With a dozen jazz albums under his own name and stints as music director for tours by Anita Baker, Al Jarreau and Bette Midler, Lyle has rounded up an all-star Twin Cities cast for the weekend: Tony Axtell on bass, Ronny Loew on saxophone, Joe Elliott on guitar, Brian Kendrick on drums and Jimmy Steffens on keyboards. On Saturday, Lyle will play solo. (7:30 p.m., also 4 p.m., Sat. Crooners, 6161 Hwy 65, Fridley, $35-$45, croonersmn.com)

6. Sarah Morris: You've never heard a song with a title like "Ruthless" sound as sweet and soothing as on the new album by this locally treasured but still perennially underrated Twin Cities folk/alt-twang songwriter, who won the new-artist award at Texas' esteemed Kerrville Folk Fest in 2018. Titled "Here's to You," her fifth record leans on her longtime backing band for a more ethereal yet rustic sound to match her serene yet downhome-y voice. Meanwhile, Morris' vividly drawn lyrics in songs like "You Are (Champagne on a Wednesday)" and "The Longest Night" sound alternately lovelorn, weary, witty, content and, yes, sometimes ruthless. (8 p.m. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $18-$22, icehousempls.com)

7. The National Lutheran Choir: For 21 years, conductor David Cherwien has been helping weave the lush and lovely textures of this choir's distinctive sound. But now he's headed into retirement and saying goodbye with a hymn sing on Friday and then a final Sunday concert featuring some of his favorite pieces. If you haven't had the pleasure, know that this group delivers enough calm and beauty to salve the most harried heart. (7:30 p.m. St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 9201 Normandale Ave., Bloomington; 4 p.m. Sun. St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, free-$33, nlca.com)

Also: Idaho indie-rock hero Doug Martsch and his coolly rebuilt trio lineup of Built to Spill are back in town still touring for last year's guitar-whirly LP "When the Wind Forgets Your Name" with openers Prism Bitch (8:30 p.m. First Avenue, $30); invaluable community radio station KFAI's 45th anniversary bash will feature married electro-R&B duo the Muatas and rockers Mad Mojo Jett and the Real Chuck Norad as part of the Under the Canopy series (7 p.m. the Hook & Ladder, free).

Saturday, May 6

8. Disturbed: Back on the road for the first time since 2018, the bleak Chicago metal band of "Down with the Sickness" fame and "The Sound of Silence" revisionist notoriety is colorfully billing its comeback trek the Take Back Your Life Tour. It follows the release of the group's eighth album, "Divisive," and adds to a long history of Minnesota performances. The local date this time is billed as the 93X Twin City Takeover and features a nicely stacked undercard with Everything in Reverse, Beartooth and Dorothy. (6:30 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $35-$85, ticketmaster.com)

Also: A cool cross-section of local twangers and rockers are bridging their genres for the Healing for Tomorrow benefit for mental health causes, including country singers Chris Kroeze from "The Voice," Chaunte Shayne and Tracey Blake with Soul Asylum and Prince drummer Michael Bland as bandleader (7 p.m. Fine Line, $30-$50); country singer Chase Rice, best known for 2020's "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen" featuring his pals Florida Georgia Line (with whom he cowrote "Cruise"), is touring behind a new album, "I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell" (8 p.m. Fillmore Minneapolis, $32 and up); GoGo Penguin, the U.K. trio from Manchester with a new drummer Jon Scott, is touting the post-traumatic new album "Everything Is Going to Be OK," which falls somewhere between ambient jazz and IDM (intelligent dance music) (7 p.m. the Dakota, $35-$45); chummy veteran Twin Cities rockers Run Westy Run and Scarlet Goodbye pair up at the puny Palmer's Bar touting their excellent new LPs (7 p.m., $25); folk music mainstay and Minnesota transplant John Gorka tries out the renovated Parkway Theater (8 p.m., $25-$35); funky and versatile Twin Cities bassist Yohannes Tona & the Ethio-Jazz Experience hits the Belvedere tent (6 p.m. Crooners, $30-$40); sublime vocalist Bruce Henry, who now calls Chicago home, returns for an intimate Dunsmore Room session with Twin Cities guitar ace Dean Magraw (7:30 p.m. Crooners, $20-$30).

Sunday, May 7

9. The Kanneh-Masons: International fame first found these seven classically inclined English siblings when cellist Sheka performed at the royal wedding of Harry and Meghan. Then pianist Isata started turning heads with her recitals and solo turns with prominent orchestras. She'll handle the keys for a chamber music concert that features all six of her string-playing kin, a possibly once-in-a-lifetime event (at least on these shores) to celebrate the 140th anniversary of the Schubert Club. (3 p.m. Ordway Music Theater, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $36-$75, Schubert.org)

Also: Powerhouse Portland vocalist Storm Lorge, who was seen on TV competitions "Rock Star: Supernova" and "America's Got Talent," returns (6 & 8 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$45); swinging, jazzy rockers the Peter Cat Recording Co., from Dehli, India, are on their first U.S. tour (8 p.m. Fine Line, $18-$20); Katie Gearty and Leslie Ball lead a cabaret-style tribute to '70s-era Joni Mitchell (7 p.m. Parkway Theater, $28-$33); the Larry McDonough Quartet's monthly jazz series gig will spotlight the music of Brazilian composer Antônio Carlos Jobim (8 p.m. Aster Cafe, $10).

Monday, May 8

10. José James: The genre-blending Minneapolis native returns with his salute to Erykah Badu, the high priestess of neo-soul. Recording "On & On," a collection of Badu songs, was a challenge that required James to get in touch with his inner feminist. He views Badu's material as essential additions to the modern jazz repertoire. He'll be accompanied by an ensemble that includes 18-year-old saxophonist Ebban Dorsey, who played on the record. Read an interview with James in Wednesday's Variety section. (7 p.m., also, Tue., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $40-$50, dakotacooks.com)

Also: Synth-pop innovator Gary Numan of "Cars" hitmaking fame is back on a cool twofer trek with industrial dance-rock vets Front Line Assembly (8 p.m. First Ave, $25).

Tuesday, May 9

Houston's electro-pop-punk trio Waterparks is out promoting its new album for the Fueled by Ramen label, "Intellectual Property," with openers Hunny and Daisy Grenade (7 p.m. First Ave, all ages, $35); funky Southern California pop trio Half Alive had a viral hit in 2019 with "Still Feel" and are on tour with Tessa Violet (6:30 p.m. the Fillmore, all ages, $25).

Wednesday, May 10

Veteran jazz pianist Billy Childs, a five-time Grammy winner, is touring behind his compelling 2023 refined post-bop album, "The Winds of Change," with guest trumpeter Sean Jones (7 p.m. the Dakota, $40-$50); ever-colorful Chicago alt-twang hero Robbie Fulks returns to promote his first all-bluegrass album, "Bluegrass Vacation" (7:30 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $20-$25); fresh off an Australian tour with Jason Isbell as the guitarist in opener Allison Russell's band, Mandy Fer is on the road with her own rootsy band with partner Dave McGraw, Sway Wild (8 p.m. Icehouse, $15-$18).

Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.