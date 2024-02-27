Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Life Time fitness has named tennis legend Andre Agassi to a tennis and pickleball role meant to foster the continued growth of racket sports.

Racket sports are among the fastest growing in the U.S. and the Chanhassen-based fitness chain recently formed a Pickleball and Tennis Board to meet the demand. Agassi will serve as its inaugural chair, according to a Life Time news release.

"His passion for the sport, combined with his commitment to promoting active lifestyles, aligns perfectly with Life Time's mission to help people live healthier, happier lives," the release said.

Agassi is an eight-time major tennis champion and an Olympic gold medalist who recently fell in love with the sport of pickleball, playing multiple times each week.

Pickleball exploded in popularity during the pandemic, with an average annual growth rate of 11.5 percent over the last five years, according to USA Pickleball.

Agassi's role will focus on making racket sports accessible to everyone across skill levels or age groups, enhancing programming and community building.

There are currently more than 600 courts at 130 of Life Time's clubs with a more elevated presence to come within fitness centers.