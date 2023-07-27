Lesley Kandaras has been named general manager of Metro Transit, becoming the first woman to permanently fill that position, the Metropolitan Council announced Thursday morning.

Kandaras, who has been interim general manager in recent months, will oversee an agency serving the seven-county metro area that is facing many challenges.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a steep decline in transit ridership, given the rise of remote work. Crime aboard the Green and Blue light-rail lines has prompted the Met Council to adopt a broad-based Safety and Security Action Plan. And a dearth of bus drivers and light-rail operators has complicated service expansion plans.

But recently released data indicates that riders are steadily returning to Metro Transit's buses and light-rail trains. And the system is expanding, with plans for the Blue Line to extend to Brooklyn Park and the Gold and Purple bus-rapid transit lines to be built in the east metro, along with several new arterial bus lines across the region.

"Lesley is the right person for this position because she recognizes how important transit is to the economic vitality, environmental sustainability, and quality of life in the Twin Cities," Met Council Chair Charlie Zelle said in a news release.

Kandaras joined the Met Council in 2012, working in the communications and government affairs departments. A regular transit user, she has been with Metro Transit since 2019 and has served as senior manager of policy development and chief of staff as well as interim general manager.

Zelle called Kandaras "a well-respected leader with a deep knowledge and understanding of how transit can improve the quality of life for our region."

Metro Transit has an annual operating budget of more than $530 million, a six-year capital improvement plan of $2.6 billion and about 3,000 employees.