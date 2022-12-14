Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Drew your sister-in-law's name for secret Santa and still struggling to find the perfect gift?

Look no further than the lefse blanket — a.k.a. the burrito blanket, depending on culinary preference.

Food critics may quibble that the crisp, circular form suggests flour tortilla more than the more raggedy-edged Scandinavian flatbread. (Those who prefer matzah throws can find them on Etsy.)

Per SeaRoomy, one of the many, many Amazon retailers selling the faux-food flannel wraps for about $20, "simply lying in this blanket, wrapping yourself up like a tortilla, when neighbors see you wrapping it, they will be jealous and want to be a burritos [sic]."

Online reviews suggest that, compared to a dowdy Snuggie, lefse/tortilla blankets make the wearer look good enough to eat. If that's how you, ahem, roll.