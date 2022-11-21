Spurred by "Covid guilt," families who stocked up on puzzles, games and craft materials may be finding their homes a bit full. They're increasingly looking to treat their children to experiences.

Minnesota has plenty of long-running, well-known kid-pleasers, such as the Twin Cities' science and children's museums, Mall of America's Crayola Experience and myriad sledding hills. But if you're looking for a few fresh ideas, we've selected five indoor and five outdoor activities that offer novel thrills — and make great gifts.