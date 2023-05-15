A plan to exempt Mayo Clinic in Rochester from Minnesota nurse staffing legislation is gaining traction, but the special treatment is upsetting the rest of the state's hospitals.

Negotiations accelerated last week after Mayo threatened to relocate a billion-dollar expansion project outside Minnesota if it was subject to the staffing legislation and another proposal to penalize hospitals with excessive spending growth.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman said during a Sunday morning appearance on WCCO-TV that an exemption would be appropriate for the internationally renowned medical provider.

"Mayo is different," said Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park. "Mayo is an asset that is known all over the world. There are not other hospitals in the state that have kings and princes flying in to stay to get treatment."

The bill would require committees of executives, nurses and other healthcare providers in every Minnesota hospital to agree on nurse staffing levels in their units or to resolve their differences through arbitration. Mayo argued that it should be exempt because it has an automated system that determines staffing needs faster than any committee — and that any hospital with a similarly sophisticated system should be able to opt out.

The staffing proposal is one of several reforms that the DFL-led legislature has urged this session in response to a health care system that is growing in cost even as it becomes less accessible. Nursing shortages have resulted in overfilled nursing homes and hospital inpatient floors, which has resulted in backlogs in emergency departments and hospital waiting rooms.

A Mayo-only compromise was upsetting for leaders of the Minnesota Hospital Association, which has predicted that hospitals will be forced to close units and deny admission to patients when it cannot meet legally binding committee staffing requirements.

Dr. Rahul Koranne, the association's chief executive, said the bill could result in care disruptions each year for 70,000 Minnesotans, and that farmers and seniors should receive care under the same health care rules as kings.

"Any alternative pathway that works for one health care system must work for all," said Koranne, whose trade association represents most of the state's hospitals but not Mayo.

The Minnesota Nurses Association, which represents about 20% of the state's hospital nurses, has lobbied for more than a decade for staffing legislation to ease the growing workload and burnout that is contributing to the nursing shortage. Prospects appeared favorable when this year's proposal was included in health budget bills that passed through the House and Senate.

All that remained was for a legislative conference committee to iron out differences in the bills, until the union's old foe in Mayo made its threat. The union recently was decertified by Mayo's hospital nurses in Mankato, but fought to maintain its representation of Mayo nurses in Lake City.

The union responded last week with a press conference at which Mayo nurses from Austin and Fairmont spoke about poor working conditions, despite Mayo's system. Nurses lined Capitol hallways all week last week to lobby for the staffing legislation.

"There are many times when we have taken more than we should," said nurse Kari Wilkemeyer, recalling some night shifts at Mayo's Austin hospital, "but in the back of our minds we were hoping and praying and crossing our fingers that we would make it to 7:05 when the day staff arrived."

The hospital association responded with a Star Tribune opinion article and a letter to state leaders signed by chief executives of every Minnesota hospital system, including Mayo, against the legislation.

"If these bills pass as they are written, Minnesota's nonprofit hospitals are in trouble," they wrote. "This is not hyperbole."

Leaders from Mayo and other hospitals have also opposed a plan, already approved by the Senate and House in health budget bills, to create a state health care affordability board, which would set spending growth targets for hospitals. If hospitals exceeded those limits, or failed to at least try to address them, the board could issue fines of up to $500,000.

A compromise appears to have been reached that would take out the penalties and state growth targets, for now, but still empower the Minnesota Department of Health to closely examine hospitals by their spending.

Hortman in her Sunday comments had predicted that the legislative conference committee would reach decisions in the health care reforms early this week.

One draft compromise on the staffing legislation would exempt hospitals if they operate outside the Twin Cities, have an electronic staffing system, and have more than 40% of their patients coming from outside Minnesota. Only Mayo's hospital in Rochester fits this criteria. The staffing rules would still apply even to Mayo's other hospitals across southeast Minnesota.

The lead author of the staffing legislation, Sen. Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, predicted that the final bill will require compromises that will leave everyone a "little unhappy" but still give nurses more authority.

"A sophisticated tool of acuity — which I understand and appreciate — cannot replace the eyes, the critical thinking, and the judgment of a professional registered nurse," she said. "So we need both."

Mayo is intending to invest billions in next generation hospital facilities and technologies — beyond the Destination Medical Center improvements to infrastructure in Rochester that included $585 million in state taxpayer funds. Whether that will happen in Minnesota is unclear. Mayo's board voted last week on the project, but with contingencies.

"The Board of Trustees reviewed and agreed on action on a number of items at its regularly scheduled quarterly board meeting," said a statement provided by Mayo spokesperson Katelyn Jacobson, "but action is pending outcomes of the legislative session before determining next steps."

Star Tribune staff writer Jessie Van Berkel contributed to this report.