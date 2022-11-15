No seat was available outside the St. John's Hospital emergency room on one recent afternoon — not in two waiting rooms, or the hallway between them, or the benches at the sliding glass front door, or near the decorative Snoopy.

Some patients slept, others writhed in pain and others twitched and wondered if they should leave. Some had received care, just not inside the ER. It was a mass of 40 sick people, and all were waiting.

"It's dehumanizing," said Amy Lockwood of St. Paul, who sat with kidney pains in a hallway chair for four hours. "This is a good hospital. I've never seen it like this. This is crazy."

Crisis-level crowding was expected at the peaks of COVID-19, when the infectious disease sent people gasping for breath to ERs. But overwhelming patient volumes have continued to challenge the Maplewood hospital and others like it in Minnesota, long after the pandemic eased off.

Minnesota ranked among the best states for the efficiency of emergency rooms before the pandemic, but its performance slipped, according to new federal hospital data. The average time from ER arrival to discharge increased from 104 minutes in 2016 to 133 in 2021 in Minnesota, and the state slid from 2nd to 13th among states in this measure.

Waits are longest in large hospitals, which take complex cases from smaller hospitals and patients from broad geographic areas. The average ER arrival-to-discharge time was 207 minutes in Minnesota's largest hospitals in 2021, and 174 minutes in mid-sized hospitals such as St. John's.

The cluttered waiting room on Nov. 3 exemplified problems across Minnesota, said Dr. Will Nicholson, St. John's chief of staff. The state lacks preventive services to keep patients out of hospitals and transitional services to discharge them when they are ready, he added.

"The hospital is in the middle of all of this, doing what we always do, which is step up and do the best we can to take care of patients," Nicholson said. "COVID didn't beat us. This isn't going to beat us. But people are tired, and we need help."

St. John's has unique challenges. The hospital is part of M Health Fairview, which closed the St. Joseph's Hospital ER in St. Paul in 2020. East metro hospitals have absorbed the loss of ER capacity.

St. John's was state-of-the-art when it opened in 1986, but hasn't undergone major upgrades — like multimillion ER expansions at competing hospitals in St. Paul.

ER nurse Debra Leach said the overcrowding is worse at St. John's, but the workload is eased by inpatient nurses coming down to monitor patients waiting for admission. Leach said she has spent many shifts treating patients in the lobby, where she can check vitals, give intravenous fluids, draw blood and perform other basics.

"These people are so sick and we're stacking them there," she said.

Patients Sally Bangura and David Hill didn't know one another, but depended on each other as they huddled in a corner of the St. John's ER lobby. They saved seats for one another if they were called up for triage care.

"That's what we've been doing for hours," said Hill, who had an IV line in his wrist. His hands were shaking.

Bangura passed out at work, probably after switching blood pressure medications. She was dizzy and her head hurt, but she was thinking of leaving because she was overdue to pick up her infant from daycare.

"I just want to see the doctor and figure out what's going on so I can go pick up my daughter," she said.

St. John's has converted every inch of ER space into the service of patient care. Drapes close off a makeshift treatment area between waiting rooms. A triage area across from the welcome desk is now used to treat patients as well rather than just assess them.

Administrative space is being converted in only two months into more patient rooms. Finding more nurses to staff the beds is hard, but Nicholson said on-the-fly challenges have been routine since the pandemic.

"I don't know what we used to worry about," he said.

The clutter carries into the full ER, where a half-dozen patients lay on gurneys in the hallway. Occasionally, patients are moved back out of treatment bays to make way for others with life-threatening conditions.

Jennifer Heifort of Big Lake stood next to her mom, Mavis, who had been at the hospital for hours with chest pains.

"We're still in the hallway," she said. "She has had many tests and we've had people come by and see how she is doing. I know everybody here is working really hard ... but its not a healing environment."

Nowhere else to go

Job vacancies have tripled this year in Minnesota hospitals, which as a result can't staff as many beds to meet demand. Patients instead wait in ERs, which under federal law can't turn anyone with medical needs away.

St. John's staffed all beds on Nov. 3, but they were full anyway. The problem was at the next level, Nicholson said, with staffing shortages at nursing homes preventing them from taking patients ready for discharge. On one unit, 14 of 32 patients were ready to leave.

Kristen Gates was admitted with diabetes and swallowing problems, but her stay was lengthened by COVID-19 and a cancer diagnosis. She wanted transitional care to adjust to a new insulin regimen and other changes, but nursing homes hesitate to take patients starting chemotherapy.

"That's another strike against me," she said. "We're just in limbo here. Nobody can tell me what's going to happen next, or where I'm going."

An early start to the respiratory illness season is increasing pressure on hospitals this fall, sending more children with RSV and adults with severe flu to their ERs.

One patient was done. "I'm leaving!" she said as she exited the ER into the darkening afternoon sky.

Another limped behind her, but just to his car in the crammed parking lot for a moment. Joshua Springborn had a hernia injury and wasn't going anywhere. Without strong legs, he couldn't stand as a chef. He laughed at the different expectation at work.

"People get upset waiting 20 minutes for dinner," he said, "but then you have to wait four hours at the emergency department."