Downtown Minneapolis office buildings have quickly lost value through the past couple years, but some investors are now seeing opportunity.

LaSalle Plaza, a 30-story stone and glass office tower in downtown Minneapolis, sold this week for about half its estimated tax value, making it one of the first high-profile office buildings to trade hands since the beginning of the pandemic.

Twin Cities-based Hempel Real Estate bought the tower — at 800 LaSalle Ave. about a half-block from Hennepin Avenue — and plans to invest heavily in updates to the building. Some of that will involve upgrading finishes in the building, but some will be larger projects, including adding an indoor pickleball court in place of a vacant restaurant space. A private car service of a small fleet of Cadillac Escalades will also be available to shuttle building tenants around downtown Minneapolis.

The sale is vote of confidence in the future of downtown's office buildings, but also a reflection of just how much damage the pandemic dealt to the commercial real estate sector that thrived before it.

"We want to take a strong position [in the downtown office sector]," Hempel CEO Josh Krsnak said. "We feel now is the time where the market is starting to reset to a basis where the market now makes sense."

Like other downtown buildings. the value of LaSalle Plaza has fallen quickly since the start of the pandemic. In 2020 — payable in 2021 — the value of the tower peaked at a bit more than $103 million, according to Hennepin County property records. Now the building has an estimated market value of $87 million.

Krsnak is contractually unable to reveal the sale price of the building. And because the firm essentially bought the debt from Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual — which took possession from the previous owner, Teachers' Retirement System of the State of Illinois — terms of the deal are not publicly filed.

But Krsnak said the firm paid about a fifth of what it would cost to build today, meaning it would have sold for a little more than half of its $87 million value, around $45 million.

According to recent data from the city assessor, the most expensive downtown office buildings in the Cental Business District (CBD) are quickly losing value, draining millions of dollars of property tax revenue out of the city's coffers.

Krsnak said the building was too good to pass up, even though office vacancies in the city's CBD are now hovering at record highs.

"We've been sitting on the sidelines waiting or the market to adjust," Krsnak said. "Prices were getting frothy."

Until 2105, Hempel had a big presence in downtown office buildings, owning several since 2006. Though it's unclear if and when office occupancy rates will return to normal, Krsnak is far from pessimistic about prospects for the office market in the city.

Krsnak, speaking from downtown Milwaukee where the company has already invested $200 million in once-distressed commercial buildings, said while the sector is still struggling, there's significant demand for smaller, high-quality office spaces aimed at wooing employees back to the office.

This flight-to-quality is already well established downtown Minneapolis, where the race is on to upgrade existing office space in hopes of attracting new tenants at rates that are comparable or better than current ones.

Krsnak said the reset in prices has made such buildings attractive to investors who can buy the buildings at enough of a discount to justify major improvements while still nabbing solid rents.

Though the vacancy rate in the CBD is hovering at about 30%, according to the most recent data from Cushman and Wakefield, Krsnak said the market is quickly rebalancing as buildings are remodeled and existing office buildings converted into rental apartments or demolished.

He said at least five office buildings are now targets for residential conversion and that will essential suck two million square feet of office space out of the market. With no new office buildings under construction in the CBD, those conversion will help siphon some of the vacant space out of the market.

Krsnak said while he has no doubt the building is now a value, convincing major lenders to finance the deal was difficult.

"I flew all over the country," he said. "They said 'office' is a four letter word."

He was, however, able to secure financing through local lenders the company has a 25-year relationship by establishing a complex, "bifurcated" capital stack that allowed him to essentially secure two mortgages for the land under the building and the building itself. The lenders include Premier Bank, Tradition Capital Bank and PACE Loan Group, he said.

The mostly Kasota stone building finished construction in 1991. It has more than 620,000 square feet of space, not including 60,000 square feet of retail space on the street and skyway levels. Krsnak said the building is now about 68% occupied.