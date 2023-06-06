Imagine a Nicollet Mall where downtown-goers are free to roam without having to wait for city buses to motor through the retail and restaurant corridor. Oh, and everyone has a drink in hand.

That's a future that could actually come to fruition if Minneapolis takes up some of the recommendations from Mayor Jacob Frey's task force, assembled to help recharge the city's downtown core and its dwindling foot traffic.

The report from the "Vibrant Downtown Storefronts Workgroup" — presented Tuesday morning at the Dayton's Project — said the city should evaluate the future of Nicollet Mall as a "pedestrian-only zone" and "explore alternative options for transit service elsewhere through downtown," meaning that buses would no longer run on the street.

In addition to possibly rerouting the buses, the task force also said the city's intergovernmental relations team should lobby the state to loosen liquor laws around temporary outdoor uses and explore legislation to allow open containers on Nicollet Mall during events.

The challenging retail landscape of Minneapolis' central business district has been a source of discussion for years. Stores like Macy's (Dayton's), Neiman Marcus, Barnes & Noble and more recently Nordstrom Rack and Marshalls have left the former shopping thoroughfare. Retail experts blame a lot of that change on a shift in shopping preferences away from crowded downtown destinations to sprawling suburban shopping malls with free parking, popularized in the 1990s.

"The days of Nicollet Mall serving as a regional shopping destination with multiple department stores are long gone," the group said in the report. "Retail trends continue to challenge brick and mortar businesses, which were exacerbated due to the challenges of the last [three-plus] years and have taken a toll on the remaining retailers."

The pandemic and civil unrest after the police murder of George Floyd only exacerbated the downtown retail decline in Minneapolis. Restaurants shut down, music and sports venues shuttered and stores closed shop. And the throngs of office workers that once roamed the streets and skyways every weekday had to stay home and still haven't quite returned in their full numbers.

Some argue other factors might have hurt Minneapolis' retail scene beyond those major events, such as the multi-year construction work on Nicollet Mall, recent issues and perceptions about public safety and even the addition of the skyways, which some say syphoned activity away from the street.

Some other suggestions the workgroup made were for the city to re-evaluate licensing and zoning regulations to allow for different types of businesses, conduct a market gap analysis with more consideration to needs of residents and visitors than just workers, focus projects on specific intersections or parts of downtown and explore funding opportunities to incentivize business owners to fill their spaces instead of leaving them vacant.

As far as next steps, the task force recommends for the mayor to include in his budget an investment of $75,000 in the back half of this year. The Minneapolis Downtown Council/Downtown Improvement District would match that investment, which could go toward financing priorities like market analysis. In 2024, the task force suggested the city's investment should reach $750,000.

Last December, Frey announced the formation of the task force, made up of downtown business owners, city council members, real estate brokers, city boosters and more. The workgroup's recommendations go to the mayor, who will ultimately decide which suggestions to pursue. While the City Council won't vote on the recommendations, some might need council approval for full implementation.

This has been one of several groups through the years that has tried to come up with creative solutions to help reverse the central business district's growing retail vacancy issues.