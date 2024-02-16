Lake Superior on the 'No List'

Fodor's, the venerable travel guide, raised eyebrows by adding Lake Superior to its 2024 "No List," a group of beloved destinations to reconsider for travel, alongside such overtouristed and/or environmental disasters as Venice, Athens and Chile's Atacama Desert. Among Fodor's arguments: Fish around Wisconsin's Madeline Island have been found with elevated "forever chemicals"; algae blooms have appeared in the western end of the lake; a record 150,000 cruise passengers visited last year; and invasive species such as sea lamprey threaten the ecosystem. Minnesota is referenced only once in the 1,000-word write-up, with regard to fish consumption advisories. Most of Fodor's ire is reserved for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and its ostensible overtourism, quoting an anonymous Munising resident, "Paul," who complains about beach fees and paddlers. "I can't have a relaxing day on Miners Beach without being surrounded by inconsiderate kayakers," Paul laments.

Simon Peter Groebner

'Stranger Things' house

A Seattle company has purchased a Fayetteville, Ga., home used for external shots of the Byers home in the Netflix series "Stranger Things," to be available as a vacation rental later this year. The company plans to make the home period-accurate to the 1980s and turn it into a fan experience. Guests will get to listen to vinyl records in Jonathan's bedroom, sit on the living room couch surrounded by Christmas lights or play Dungeons & Dragons in an Upside Down-inspired den. Visitors will be able to explore on vintage BMX bikes and communicate via walkie-talkies. Arrived will also build out Castle Byers and Billy's grave, both elements from the show.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Grapefruit League action

Beaches and baseball make for a winning combination during Spring Training in Florida, now through March. Be there as the Twins make it happen in Fort Myers, or catch the Philadelphia Phillies in family-friendly Clearwater. The Atlanta Braves are part of the magic underway at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World. The Houston Astros' Ballpark of the Palm Beaches offers an immersive, upscale experience, enabling fans to move through training fields and workout facilities before heading into the 6,400-seat ballpark. Fifteen teams tune up in 13 locations throughout the Sunshine State.

FamilyTravel.com

All you can fly

Frontier Airlines is offering an all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399 for a limited time. The "Go Wild!" pass offers access to all of the Denver-based airline's destinations from May 1 to Sept. 30. The pass is "a great fit" for people who can be flexible, said James Fenner, Frontier's vice president of pricing and revenue management. Reservations can't be made until the day before domestic flights and 10 days before international flights. For each flight, pass holders pay $0.01 in airfare plus taxes and fees. Seats are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Bags and seat assignments are extra. From Minneapolis, Frontier has nonstop service to Denver, Phoenix, Orlando, Fort Myers and Cancun.

Denver Post/Star Tribune