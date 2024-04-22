In a decision welcomed by Minnesota's fishing community and the Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday it won't list lake sturgeon under the Endangered Species Act.

The announcement ends a 12-month status assessment prompted by a request for an endangered species listing by the Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity. The Fish and Wildlife Service said its review shows that ongoing management efforts, such as fish stocking in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and elsewhere, have contributed to the conservation and resiliency of the species.

"Today's announcement shows the power of collaborative conservation and the impact it can have for species like the lake sturgeon," said Midwest regional director Will Meeks, who is based in Bloomington. "The fact that we're seeing more and more lake sturgeon populations spawning in their historical habitat is a clear sign that restoration efforts are progressing.''

He credited states, tribes, local organizations and "others across the country coming together to conserve this species."

The origin of lake sturgeons in the United States goes back at least 150 million years and they are the largest fish in Minnesota. On the Rainy River, St. Croix River and elsewhere, the DNR allows catch-and-release fishing of sturgeon along with a limited catch-and-keep season. It is one of the largest freshwater fish in North America.

Listing the fish as endangered or threatened could have ended or disrupted sport fishing of the species in Minnesota, even though DNR fisheries biologists felt strongly that lake sturgeon are being managed successfully.

Kevin Hinrichs, owner of a sturgeon fishing resort on the Rainy River near Baudette, Minn., said the announcement ends a long period of anxiety for him and his wife, Jenn. They bought the resort five years ago and put plans on hold for a remodeling and expansion when the Fish and Wildlife Service began its review.

"I'm on top of the world,'' said Hinrichs, owner of the Royal Dutchman Resort. "I could probably stand next to a mountain right now and chop it down with my hand.''

