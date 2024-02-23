Kowalski's Markets announced Friday the company will close its Eagan location on Diffley Road, one the grocery store chain's ownership said "has never been profitable" in its 16-year history.

The store will officially close Saturday at 6 p.m..

"We do not take this decision lightly," Kris Kowalski Christiansen, Kowalski's chief executive officer, said in a statement. "We have done business in and partnered with the wonderful Eagan community for 16 years. The customers who made us a part of their lives were well-loved by our staff. Many amazing friendships were forged during our time in Eagan. To everyone who called the Eagan market 'My Kowalski's,' my family and I say, 'Thank you.'"

Employees of the Eagan store are being offered positions at other Kowalski's locations, including two new stores opening this year and in 2025, at their current pay and benefits.

"We appreciate their many bold, concerted efforts to make Eagan a success in every way possible," Kowalski Christiansen said.

Kowalski's is opening a new store in Edina's Southdale Center in the spring, where it will occupy more than 34,000 square feet in what used to be a Herberger's retail store. In 2025, Kowalski's will open a 27,000 square-foot grocery store in the former Sears Auto Center at Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka.

Other grocery options in Eagan include a Target store, Cub and Lunds & Byerlys.











