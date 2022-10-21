Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Wild won't be the last team to win in the NHL this season.

They avoided that distinction after rallying 4-3 in overtime against the Canucks on Thursday in front of 17,323 at Xcel Energy Center to snap their season-opening three-game losing streak.

Kirill Kaprizov scored during a delayed penalty 3 minutes, 2 seconds into overtime to extend Vancouver's rut (0-3-2) and prevent coach Bruce Boudreau from snagging his 600th victory.

After trailing or being tied in all three previous games, the Wild picked up their first lead 4:37 into the first period on a Mats Zuccarello shot, the exclamation point on a strong start by the Wild that saw them outshoot the Canucks 8-0.

But the Wild didn't stay in control.

Just 3:21 later, Bo Horvat converted on a redirect in front and by 16:47, the Wild were down after Nils Aman drove to the net for his first career goal.

Although they tied Vancouver with 1 minute left in the first, a Sam Steel one-timer off a Kaprizov pass, the Wild struggled to rediscover that early edge and fell behind again at 13:37 of the second when Dakota Joshua put back his own rebound.

Not until Zuccarello capitalized on a deflection during a power play 8:31 into the third did the Wild retaliate; the power play finished 1-for-3 and Vancouver's was 0-for-2.

Marc-Andre Fleury with 23 saves. Thatcher Demko had 33 for the Canucks.

Jordan Greenway, who was making his season debut, left early due to an upper-body injury.